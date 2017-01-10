StyleCaster
21 Best Hoodies To Live In All Winter Long

21 Best Hoodies To Live In All Winter Long

Lauren Caruso
by
Best Hoodies
Photo: Getty Images

Ah, hoodies, the unofficial official uniform of st8kr boys everywhere, are back—and not just for lounging. Sure, they’ve technically been back for a few months now, especially since blogger and street style mainstay Chiara Ferragni replaced half her wardrobe with Vetements’ $$$ versions of the comfy ’90s staple last spring. But hoodies have finally hit the high street, and I literally cannot stop wearing them. For one, they’re way less constricting than most of my wool turtlenecks, and they look particularly chic layered below a structured coat or blazer, even at the office.

If you’re not sure how to style one without adding too much bulk—which, as far as we’re concerned, is basically a non-problem in the winter—you can try wearing yours atop a skin-skimming shirt, then pairing it with skinny or straight-leg jeans and an oversized coat. (I recommend throwing a long-sleeved HeatTech shirt underneath if it’s particularly freezing out.) You can also look for a thinner iteration, like one made of mesh or lightweight cotton, and wear a checkered blazer over it for a street style-approved look.

But the secret to keeping a hoodie outfit from veering into schlub territory is all in the shoes: If you opt to pair yours with wide-leg or slouchy pants, sneakers are likely a no-go, especially if you’re petite, lest you want to look like you just left SoulCycle. Instead, a pair of booties, loafers, or even a high heel is your best bet. Now that you’ve got your lazy-girl cheat-sheet, click below to find the 21 best hoodies we’ll be living in all winter long.

1 of 21

Velvet Hoodie, $52; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

Oversized Hooded Sweatshirt, $19.99; at Zara

 

Photo: Zara

Tna Whitecap Hoodie, $70; at Aritzia

Photo: Aritzia

BDG Hoodie Pullover Sweater, $69; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Champion + UO Hunter Hoodie Sweatshirt, $59; at Urban Outfitters

Photo: Urban Outfitters

Velvet Hoodie Sweatshirt, $119; at Pixie Market

 

Photo: Pixie Market

Lou & Grey Signaturesoft Hoodie, $59.50; at Lou & Grey

Photo: Lou & Grey

Noisy May Longline Zip Hoodie, $52; at ASOS

 

Photo: ASOS

Side-Slit Hoodie Sweatshirt, $79.50; at Madewell

 

Photo: Madewell

Mossimo Supply Co. Drapey Tunic Hoodie, $22.99; at Target

Photo: Target

Carpe Diem Slit Sweatshirt, $58; at Nasty Gal

 

Photo: Nasty Gal

Tri Stripe Milk Run Hoodie, $136; at Wildfox

 

Photo: Wildfox

Lace Up Hoodie, $152; at Lna

Photo: Lna

Andersson Bell Youth Gone Wild Unisex Cotton Hoodie, $165; at Barneys New York

 

 

Photo: Barneys New York

Hannelore Hoodie, $169.50; at Club Monaco

Photo: Club Monaco

Vince Striped Cashmere Hoodie, $425; at Shopbop

Photo: Spring

Vetements Cropped Embroidered Cotton-Blend Hooded Sweatshirt, $920; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Warsaw Unisex Reversible Hoodie, $320; at Won Hundred

Photo: Won Hundred

T by Alexander Wang Wool and Cashmere-Blend Hooded Top, $350; at Net-a-Porter

 

Photo: Net-a-Porter

Brau Poncho, $248; at NSF

Photo: NSF

Calvin Klein Collection Relaxed Cashmere Hoodie, $347.50; at Calvin Klein

Photo: Calvin Klein

