21 Best Hoodies To Live In All Winter Long

Ah, hoodies, the unofficial official uniform of st8kr boys everywhere, are back—and not just for lounging. Sure, they’ve technically been back for a few months now, especially since blogger and street style mainstay Chiara Ferragni replaced half her wardrobe with Vetements’ $$$ versions of the comfy ’90s staple last spring. But hoodies have finally hit the high street, and I literally cannot stop wearing them. For one, they’re way less constricting than most of my wool turtlenecks, and they look particularly chic layered below a structured coat or blazer, even at the office.

If you’re not sure how to style one without adding too much bulk—which, as far as we’re concerned, is basically a non-problem in the winter—you can try wearing yours atop a skin-skimming shirt, then pairing it with skinny or straight-leg jeans and an oversized coat. (I recommend throwing a long-sleeved HeatTech shirt underneath if it’s particularly freezing out.) You can also look for a thinner iteration, like one made of mesh or lightweight cotton, and wear a checkered blazer over it for a street style-approved look.

But the secret to keeping a hoodie outfit from veering into schlub territory is all in the shoes: If you opt to pair yours with wide-leg or slouchy pants, sneakers are likely a no-go, especially if you’re petite, lest you want to look like you just left SoulCycle. Instead, a pair of booties, loafers, or even a high heel is your best bet. Now that you’ve got your lazy-girl cheat-sheet, click below to find the 21 best hoodies we’ll be living in all winter long.