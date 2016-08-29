20 Finds to Snag from Need Supply’s Excellent New Home Line

Good news for girls who like to apply a modern minimalist aesthetic to their clothes and homes: Richmond, VA–based apparel company Need Supply, which features a well-curated mix of simple yet chic designs, launched a line of home products this month—and it’s good.

You may recognize some of the more well-known brands such as Malin + Goetz, Areaware, and Herschl; they’re joined by contemporary up-and-comers such as Yield Design, Monocle, Anglepoise, and Hawkins New York.

Ahead, click through 20 of our favorite finds from Need Supply’s excellent new collection, from playful art and cool lighting to geographic rugs and high-design planters.