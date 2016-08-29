StyleCaster
20 Finds to Snag from Need Supply’s Excellent New Home Line

Good news for girls who like to apply a modern minimalist aesthetic to their clothes and homes: Richmond, VA–based apparel company Need Supply, which features a well-curated mix of simple yet chic designs, launched a line of home products this month—and it’s good.

You may recognize some of the more well-known brands such as Malin + Goetz, Areaware, and Herschl; they’re joined by contemporary up-and-comers such as Yield Design, Monocle, Anglepoise, and Hawkins New York.

Ahead, click through 20 of our favorite finds from Need Supply’s excellent new collection, from playful art and cool lighting to geographic rugs and high-design planters.

Tall Black Stand, $170

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Shapes Rug, $75

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Fremont Spun Pendant Light, $99

Photo: Need Supply Co.

FJ Clock, $1,000

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Confetti Glassware Highball, $16

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Simple Linen Pillow, $78

Ring Wall Mount, $38

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Magewa End Table, $500

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Octahedron Side Table, $299

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Freja Jug, $129

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Double Octahedron Pedestal, $95

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Original 1227 Desk Lamp, $285

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Canyons Mat, $38

Photo: Canyons Mat

Cast Mini Jack Copper, $95

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Large Cube Planter, $40

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Ayous Magazine Rack, $220

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Alt Basket, $84

Lamp Shade, $350

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Ornament, $160

Photo: Need Supply Co.

Little Barrel, $45

Photo: Need Supply Co.

