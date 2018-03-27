StyleCaster
The 8 Best Home Makeovers You Need to See to Believe

The 8 Best Home Makeovers You Need to See to Believe

Kristen Bousquet
Best Home Makeovers
Photo: Homepolish

We’ve all been online browsing for a new place and been discouraged—if not put off entirely—by the drab photos they show. It makes you wonder if it’s even be possible to turn such a dark, dreary, outdated space into a place you’d actually look forward to coming home to every day. You’ve also probably looked at a room in your home and wanted desperately to update it, but felt unsure of where to start.

So we’ve scoured the web for the best home makeovers, ever.

These makeovers are all the inspiration you need to get those creative gears turning. Check out this slideshow of seriously impressive before-and-afters, and start dreaming up the ways that you can make your own space just as gorgeous. Just keep in mind: If they can do it, so can you!

A version of this article was originally published in January 2017.

STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | The Ugly Duckling House Guest Bedroom Update: Before
Guest Bedroom Update: Before

This really is the saddest little guest bedroom, ever. But just wait until you see what it looks like after...

Photo: The Ugly Duckling House
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | The Ugly Duckling House Guest Bedroom Update: After
Guest Bedroom Update: After

The wallpaper gives the formerly drab room that much-needed pop of color. Plus, the hideaway bed is cute and functional.

Photo: The Ugly Duckling House
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: Before
Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: Before

Living in a big city often means a tiny apartment. This comfortable pad needed a serious makeover to help add in some light, personality, and make the space look a bit bigger.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After
Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After

Designer Megan Hopp worked wonders on this apartment! She added quirky, unique items to the room and paired them with practical vintage pieces.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After
Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After

Can we just talk about this gallery wall? Also, the amazing pop of green in the hallway adds a dash of brightness without make the airy space look too busy.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After
Tiny NYC Apartment Makeover: After

What better way to personalize your home than with your favorite coffee table books? The gallery wall also continues in the living room to tie in the photography theme.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Bedroom in East New York: Before
Bedroom in East New York: Before

How many times have you seen a sad-looking photo like this while looking for a new apartment? You probably skipped the listing, thinking there was no way you could make this place look homey. Well, think again...

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Bedroom in East New York: After
Bedroom in East New York: After

Holy makeover! The power of a great paint color, a couple plants, and some shabby-chic furniture is truly astounding.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Bedroom in East New York: After
Bedroom in East New York: After

If you've ever lived in a small apartment, you know how important a multi-use room is. You've gotta love how this designer added a beauty station to the bedroom to save space.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Homepolish Bedroom in East New York: After
Bedroom in East New York: After

With bright blue paint on the walls, it makes sense to stick with simpler pieces for the rest of the room. This textured comforter and tapestry "headboard" are the perfect touches to tie the colors in this room together.

Photo: Homepolish
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Young House Love Kitchen Update: Before
Kitchen Renovation: Before

This kitchen from Young House Love needed to be modernized, STAT.

Photo: Young House Love
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Young House Love Kitchen Update: After
Kitchen Renovation: After

A change in cabinets, a new floor, and moving around a few appliances made the biggest difference in this now-gorgeous kitchen.

Photo: Young House Love
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Streeteasy Cobble Hill Townhouse: Before
Cobble Hill Townhouse: Before

Cramped is an understatement when it comes to this Cobble Hill townhouse. When you're living in one place for awhile, it's easy for things to pile up, so it was clearly time for a clutter purge.

Photo: Streeteasy
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Streeteasy Cobble Hill Townhouse: After
Cobble Hill Townhouse: After

Beautiful white subway tile, a simple marble table, and a breakfast bar that's to die for—this apartment went through a very effective revamp.

Photo: Streeteasy
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Streeteasy Cobble Hill Townhouse: After
Cobble Hill Townhouse: After

No matter what size your home is, it's so important to get as much natural light as possible to make the room look happier, homier, and more open.

Photo: Streeteasy
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Streeteasy Cobble Hill Townhouse: After
Cobble Hill Townhouse: After

Even if you prefer a more minimalistic look, you can still get a bit decorative with simple framed posters on the wall.

Photo: Streeteasy
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Young House Love Living Room Renovation: Before
Living Room Renovation: Before

This living room from Young House Love had a lot of potential—it just needed to be filled with great items.

Photo: Young House Love
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Young House Love Living Room Renovation: After
Living Room Renovation: After

Designers Sherry and John Petersik did an amazing job making the room feel more welcoming with bright accent pieces and a comfy-looking couch.

Photo: Young House Love
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Pure Style Home Living Room Renovation: Before
Living Room Renovation: Before

The walls are high, and the lighting is beautiful in this space, but you still won't believe how much better the "after" gets.

Photo: Pure Style Home
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Pure Style Home Living Room Renovation: After
Living Room Renovation: After

This room from Pure Style Home was transformed into a modern, polished space with some gorgeous bohemian features, real wood furniture, a modern ceiling lamp, and well-chosen wall art.

Photo: Pure Style Home
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | Pure Style Home Living Room Renovation: After
Living Room Renovation: After

Same room, different angle: The fireplace and super-bright windows make the space plenty exciting, even without tons of color.

Photo: Pure Style Home
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | The Ugly Duckling House Laundry Room Update: Before
Laundry Room Update: Before

Yes, even laundry rooms need love—especially this one. Designer Sarah Fogle of The Ugly Duckling worked some serious magic on this tiny room, turning it from an outdated, drab room to...

Photo: The Ugly Duckling House
STYLECASTER | Best Home Makeovers | The Ugly Duckling House Laundry Room Update: After
Laundry Room Update: After

A little oasis! With a few succulents, this room makes doing laundry a more organized, simple, and serene experience.

Photo: The Ugly Duckling House

