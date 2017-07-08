StyleCaster
The Best At-Home Hair Dyes That Cover *All* Grays

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes That Cover *All* Grays

The Best At-Home Hair Dyes That Cover *All* Grays
Photo: ImaxTree

We can all remember the time we found our first gray hair. And despite our first thoughts—for one, that it was just a long, terrifying signifier of inevitable death and that it had to be destroyed/plucked/dyed immediately—gray hair doesn’t have to serve as a reminder that you’re aging. Still, not everyone can magically swing to other side of the spectrum to embrace a full head of silver hair. That’s all to say: There’s no shame in covering ’em up.

But after one too many expensive AF trips to the salon only to notice a new, pesky bunch of grays the following week, our hair (and credit cards) have had enough. Which is why we’ve tested and tried every at-home hair dye on the market right now to find out which formulas truly work. Ahead, you’ll find the seven best, most easy-to-use hair dyes that really cover all grays. We’re talking thick, foam formulas from John Frieda and a trusted, under-$5 powder from Bigen. Shop all seven, below, and please, let your colorist down easy when you break up with them.

1 of 8
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color
Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color

Bigen Permanent Powder Hair Color, $4.99; at Bigen

Photo: Bigen
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—Clairol Expert Collection Age Defy Hair Color
Clairol Expert Collection Age Defy Hair Color

Clairol Expert Collection Age Defy Hair Color, $7.99; at Target

Photo: Clairol
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—John Frieda Precision Foam Hair Color
John Frieda Precision Foam Hair Color

John Frieda Precision Foam Hair Color, $8.85; at Walmart

Photo: John Frieda
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit
Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit

Madison Reed Radiant Hair Color Kit, $25; at Ulta

Photo: Madison Reed
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—L'Oreal Paris Excellence Creme Triple Protection Color
L'Oréal Paris Excellence Crème Triple Protection Color

L'Oréal Paris Excellence Crème Triple Protection Color, $8.99; at L'Oréal Paris

Photo: L'OréalParis
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—Revlon ColorSilk Hair Color
Revlon ColorSilk Hair Color

Revlon ColorSilk Hair Color, $2.97; at Target

Photo: Revlon
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair—Redken Color Fusion Haircolor ColorCreme
Redken Color Fusion HairColor ColorCrème

Redken Color Fusion HairColor ColorCrème, $5.95; at Walmart

Photo: Redken
Best Hair Dyes For Gray Hair
Photo: ImaxTree

