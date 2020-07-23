Non-Generic Home Fragrance Sprays That Actually Smell Luxe

Scroll To See More Images

The way your home smells plays a major role in the entire ambiance of your space. For instance, when you cook a fish dish for dinner without the windows open and the fan set to full-blast, the lingering odor can make it straight-up uncomfortable to be inside, whereas the aroma of a fresh-baked batch of chocolate chip cookies or a loaf of bed baking in the oven can be a heavenly sensory experience that you just wish came in a sprayable bottle. However, many standard room sprays merely mask existing odor as opposed to actually imbuing your space with a pleasant and personalized fragrance.

I mean, no one wants to smell a pungent fish odor from dinner with a dash of orange or vanilla over top of it (because these products never fully erase the odor). Home sprays, believe it or not, however, don’t have to merely function as odor-blockers but they serve as more of a signature perfume or cologne worn proudly by your luxe dwelling. Ahead we’ve rounded up some elevated home fragrance mists that are anything but odor-blocking spritzes.

1. NEST Fragrances Ocean Mist & Sea Salt Room Spray

This luxurious room spray not only smells incredible, but the chic packaging looks more like a fine fragrance for your body than a typical spray. The chic design looks elevated with any home decor style.

2. Amika Signature Room Spray

While known for their hair care products, Amika’s product scents were so beloved they made a room spray to give your abode the same delicious scent. This spray features notes of vanilla, clover, and a dash of citrus.

3. Diptyque Feu de Bois Room Spray

This deluxe room spray gives you a designer fragrance for less. While the brand’s candles and perfumes are also coveted, this room spray allows you to extend the aroma to your entire space with just a few spritzes.