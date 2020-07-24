Home Fragrance Oils to Give Your Abode Its Very Own Signature Scent

Scroll To See More Images

The fragrance of your home undoubtedly impacts the overall feel and entire ambiance of your space. A foul-smelling swelling, whether it be from your pets or from forgetting to take out the trash one too many days in a row, can make hanging out at home nothing short of unbearable. On the other hand, a pleasantly-fragranced home (whether it be from perfumes and scents or the aroma of a fresh-baked batch of chocolate chip cookies baking in the oven) can provide a calm vibe to your space—not to mention offering a heavenly sensory experience that you just wish came in a sprayable bottle. However, many standard room sprays. Opting for a fragrance oil (along with a solid diffuser) is the best alternative.

I mean, no one wants to smell a pungent fish odor from dinner with a dash of orange or vanilla over top of it (because these products never fully erase the odor). Home sprays, believe it or not, however, don’t have to merely function as odor-blockers but they serve as more of a signature perfume emanating throughout your luxe dwelling. Ahead we’ve rounded up some elevated home deviously-scented home fragrance oils that are anything but odor-blocking spritzes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Cliganic USDA Organic Aromatherapy Essential Oils Set

Featuring a blend of citrus-based essential oils, this set of aromatherapeutic home fragrances is the perfect subtle yet invigorating way to upgrade your space’s ambiance.

2. Radha Beauty Aromatherapy Essential Oils

Containing an assortment of six main essential oil fragrance, including orange, peppermint, lavender, and tea tree, this multipack has everything you need to fragrance every room in your home.

3. Lagunamoon Essential Oils Set

Not only do these fragrant essential oils make your house smell incredible, but they can also be used on your hair, skin, and nails for a variety of different purposes, from hydration to soothing irritation.