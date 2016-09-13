10 of the Best Home Bloggers to Follow on Instagram Right Now

I doubt I have to convince you as to the benefits of following super-inspiring people on Insta. Not only does your feed get a pretty pick-me-up every time a cool influencer posts a sick outfit or amazing recipe, but you also get to file away those ideas to cop for your own use next time you need some cooking, style, or decorating brilliance.
That’s why I’ve gathered 10 of the most consistently awesome home bloggers to make sure you follow on IG. While there are plenty of brilliant people out there blogging about interiors, these 10 deliver photos of gorgeous, well-styled spaces on the regular, and you don’t want to miss their posts.
Justina Blakeney of The Jungalow is the queen of boho maximalism and spaces that are vibrant with bright prints and greenery.
Photo:
instagram / @thejungalow
Michelle Halford of The Design Chaser focuses on spare Scandinavian interiors, so expect lots of beautiful black-and-white inspo.
Photo:
instagram / @thedesignchaser
Bri Emery of Design Love Fest posts stunning, feel-good interior pics, along with snaps of delicious food, hotels, and landscapes she encounters during her travels.
Photo:
instagram / @designlovefest
Paloma Contreras of La Dolce Vita blogs and Instagrams photos of the pretty spaces she designs for places like Domino, House Beautiful, and more.
Photo:
instagram / @palomacontrerasdesign
Elsie Larson and Emma Chapman of A Beautiful Mess are all about super-colorful home designs, from a bright facade to a collection of rainbow-hued goblets.
Photo:
instagram / @abeautifulmess
Gwen Hefner of the Makerista shares images of super-sophisticated interiors that offer inspo for what a real grown-up's house looks like.
Photo:
instagram / @themakerista
Grace Bonney of Design Sponge will bring glimpses into homes all over the world, gorgeous florals, and the occasional adorable pic of her dogs.
Photo:
instagram / @designsponge
Jaime Derringer of Design Milk posts all things modern design, from cool wallpapers and chandeliers to revamped, glammed-up modern interiors.
Photo:
instagram / @designmilk
Kristin Jackson of The Hunted Interior posts budget-friendly design and DIY ideas, along with some seriously inspiring spaces.
Photo:
instagram / @hunted_interior
Amber Lewis of Amber Interiors blogs and Instagrams about her design projects, including photos of bright, airy bedrooms, modern kitchens, and Southwestern-style living rooms.
Photo:
instagram / @amberinteriors