27 Classic Holiday Quotes That Make for Perfect Instagram Captions

The holidays come but once a year, and we plan to make the most of them—and all their Instagrammable fodder. Few things are more photogenic than ugly Christmas sweaters, carefully wrapped gifts or the first snow of the season, and we have our phones at the ready to capture each and every magical moment.

The only issue? Figuring out what to caption our 100th holiday Instagram can be a serious challenge. (Even avid ‘grammers have their limits.) That’s where holiday quotes come in.

Holiday quotes encapsulate the best of what the holidays have to offer. They transform the intangible magic of the holiday season into a series of pithy words and phrases—leaving the reader feeling both in awe at the sheer feat of language and transplanted into a similarly magical setting. Good Instagram quotes do the same damn thing; the two are a match made in heaven.

Given this, we’re swearing off some of our holiday Instagram go-to’s and replacing them with fresher options—some of the best holiday quotes we’ve come across on the internet. We’re delighted, because we can turn the brain power we would’ve dedicated to our Instagrams toward other things, like what gifts we should buy our loved ones or what delicious recipes we’ll be whipping up this season. And our followers will surely be delighted as well, because they won’t have to see yet another snow photo captioned “The weather outside is frightful.”

Ahead, the myriad captions you’ll see in rotation on our feeds this season. We hope to see them on yours, too.

1. Christmas is a time when you get homesick—even when you’re home. –Carol Nelson

2. The main reason Santa is so jolly is because he knows where all the bad girls live. –George Carlin

3. We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give. –Winston Churchill

4. Once again, we come to the Holiday Season, a deeply religious time that each of us observes, in his own way, by going to the mall of his choice. –Dave Barry

5. Christmas is the spirit of giving without a thought of getting. –Thomas S. Monson

6. Christmas: The only time of year you can sit in front of a dead tree and eat candy out of socks. –unattributed

7. May your walls know joy. May every room hold laughter and every window open to great possibility. –unattributed

8. It’s not how much we give but how much love we put into giving. –Mother Theresa

9. What happens under the mistletoe, stays under the mistletoe. –unattributed

10. No one has ever become poor from giving. –Maya Angelou

11. Holidays bring out the best in family dysfunction. –unattributed

12.Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas perhaps means a little bit more! –Dr. Seuss

13. I’m dreaming of a white Christmas but if the white runs out, I’ll drink red. –unattributed

14. Seeing isn’t believing. Believing is seeing. –unattributed

15. What I don’t like about office Christmas parties is looking for a job the next day. –Phyllis Diller

16. May your home always be too small to hold all your friends. –unattributed

17. One of the most glorious messes in the world is the mess created in this living room on Christmas Day. –unattributed

18. Santa Claus has the right idea—visit people only once a year. –Victor Borge

19. I think Christmas is about celebration and come on, on the inside everyone wants to dance. –unattributed

20. The best and most beautiful things in the world cannot be seen or even touched. They must be felt with the heart. –Helen Keller

22. My idea of Christmas, whether old-fashioned or modern, is very simple: loving others. Come to think of it, why do we have to wait for Christmas to do that? –unattributed

23. Keep your friends close, your enemies closer, and receipts for all major purchases. –Bridger Winegar

24. Why is Christmas like a day at the office? Because you do all the work, and the fat guy in the suit gets all the credit. –unattributed

25. Love the giver more than the gift. –Brigham Young

26. Blessed is the season which engages the whole world in a conspiracy of love. –Hamilton Wright Mabie

27. I like to compare the holiday season with the way a child listens to a favorite story. The pleasure is in the familiar way the story begins, the anticipation of familiar turns it takes, the familiar moments of suspense, and the familiar climax and ending. –Fred Rogers

A version of this story was originally published in November 2014.