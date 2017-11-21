StyleCaster
17 Perfectly Whimsical Holiday Cards to Stock up on Now

17 Perfectly Whimsical Holiday Cards to Stock up on Now

17 Perfectly Whimsical Holiday Cards to Stock up on Now
Photo: STYLECASTER

I’ll be the first to admit it: I’m a slight stationary addict. A box of personalized thank-you notes thrills me almost as much as a new outfit, I feel compelled to pop in to every novelty shop I see in search of new greeting cards, and I don’t hesitate to spend three times what I would in the CVS Hallmark aisle on a thick-stock salutation hand-illustrated in France (très worth it).

So you can trust me when I say that the 17 holiday greeting cards ahead are some of the prettiest and most charming I’ve found in years. Whether you’re in search of a unique Hannukah card, a cute-but-not-cloying Christmas greeting, or a note that conveys your love for friends and family even if you hate the holidays (check out the Scrooge-inspired number three), there’s a little something for everyone.

1 of 17
STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Merry Wishes holiday cards

Merry Wishes holiday cards, 100 for $167; at Minted

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Peppermint mocha card

Peppermint Mocha card, $6 at Pink Olive

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Ha bum hug Christmas card

Ha Hum Bug card, $4 at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Illustrated menorah card

Illustrated Menorah card, $5 at Life:Curated

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Deep Appreciation cards

Deep Appreciation cards, 50 for $142; at Paper Culture

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Snowfall holiday cards

Snowfall holiday cards, 100 for $167; at Minted

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Cat tangled in lights Christmas card

Cat Tangled in Lights card, $4 at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Happy Holidays - box set

PRESSEDCO Happy Holidays box set, 6 for $18; at Etsy

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Stained Glass holiday cards

Stained Glass holiday cards, 100 for $152; at Minted

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Starry Hannukah card

Starry Hanukkah card, $6 at Pink Olive

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Painterly Rejoice holiday cards

Painterly Rejoice holiday cards, 100 for $152; at Minted

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Abstract Xmas Card Set

Abstract Christmas card set, $16 at Life:Curated

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Let It Snow holiday card

PRESSEDCO Let It Snow card, $5 at Etsy

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Cheers recognition cards

Cheers cards, 50 for $110; at Paper Culture

 

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Mistletoe kisses Christmas card

Mistletoe Kisses Christmas card, $4 at Paperchase

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Gingerbread man card

Gingerbread Man card, $6 at Pink Olive

 

STYLECASTER | Holiday Greeting Card for 2017 | Neon icons Christmas postcard

Neon Icons Christmas postcard, $1 at Paperchase

 

