The 23 Best Pairs of High Waisted Jeans to Add to Your Closet Now

Since denim has always been and will forever remain a classic that can be worn in a million different (and equally great) ways, one of the best ways to shake up your look is by trying a new cut, texture, or silhouette. And while high-waisted jeans aren’t exactly a new trend, if you tend to opt for hip-hugging versions, going for a pair whose hem hits right below your rib cage and above your tummy can be a great—and often super-flattering—change.

Again, while you can’t go wrong with pretty much any denim cut or wash (assuming they’re styled properly), high-waisted jeans do a few things especially well: They give off cool vintage vibes, keep you looking slim around the waistline, and pair perfectly with crop tops you were hoping not to have to leave behind after Labor Day.

Shop 23 of our favorite pairs of high-waisted jeans that are anything but basic, ahead.