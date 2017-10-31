StyleCaster
The 23 Best Pairs of High Waisted Jeans to Add to Your Closet Now

The 23 Best Pairs of High Waisted Jeans to Add to Your Closet Now

Kristen Bousquet
by
Since denim has always been and will forever remain a classic that can be worn in a million different (and equally great) ways, one of the best ways to shake up your look is by trying a new cut, texture, or silhouette. And while high-waisted jeans aren’t exactly a new trend, if you tend to opt for hip-hugging versions, going for a pair whose hem hits right below your rib cage and above your tummy can be a great—and often super-flattering—change.

Again, while you can’t go wrong with pretty much any denim cut or wash (assuming they’re styled properly), high-waisted jeans do a few things especially well: They give off cool vintage vibes, keep you looking slim around the waistline, and pair perfectly with crop tops you were hoping not to have to leave behind after Labor Day.

Shop 23 of our favorite pairs of high-waisted jeans that are anything but basic, ahead.

High-Waisted Jeans: Slice of Heaven Distressed Jeans

Slice of Heaven Distressed Jeans, $50; at Nasty Gal

High-Waisted Jeans: Genuine People High-Waist Wide Leg Jeans

Genuine People High-Waist Wide Leg Jeans, $165; at Genuine People

High-Waisted Jeans: Bella High Rise Vintage Slim in Ponderosa

Bella High Rise Vintage Slim in Ponderosa, $198; at DL1961

High-Waisted Jeans: Two's Company Two-Tone Jeans

Two's Company Two-Tone Jeans, $60; at Nasty Gal

High-Waisted Jeans: Mother Hustler Snap Down Ankle Fray

Mother Hustler Snap Down Ankle Fray, $215; at Planet Blue

High-Waisted Jeans: Rainbow with Me Jeans

Rainbow with Me Jeans, $70; at Modcloth

High-Waisted Jeans: Colorado Black High Rise Cropped Skinny Jean

Colorado Black High Rise Cropped Skinny Jean, $68; at Tobi

High-Waisted Jeans: Mother Insider Crop Two Step Fray

Mother Insider Crop Two Step Fray, $225; at Planet Blue

High-Waisted Jeans: Flare Your Soul Skinny Jeans

Flare Your Soul Skinny Jeans, $50; at Nasty Gal

High-Waisted Jeans: DG2 by Diane Gilman Classic Stretch Roll-Up Jeweled Girlfriend Jean

DG2 by Diane Gilman Classic Stretch Roll-Up Jeweled Girlfriend Jean, $80; at HSN

High-Waisted Jeans: One Teaspoon Indigo High Waist

One Teaspoon Indigo High Waist, $139; at Planet Blue

High-Waisted Jeans: Farrow High Rise Instaslim

Farrow High Rise Instaslim, $178; at DL1961

High-Waisted Jeans: Levi's Mile High Super Skinny

Levi's Mile High Super Skinny, $98; at Planet Blue

High-Waisted Jeans: Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg

Hepburn High Rise Wide Leg, $208; at DL1961

High-Waisted Jeans: Fade It Til You Make It Embellished Jeans

Fade It Til You Make It Embellished Jeans, $60; at Nasty Gal

High-Waisted Jeans: Sit Tight Olive High Waisted Distressed Denim Pants

Sit Tight Olive High Waisted Distressed Denim Pants, $94; at Tobi

High-Waisted Jeans: Bella High Rise Vintage Slim

Bella High Rise Vintage Slim, $250; at DL1961

High-Waisted Jeans: After Party Vintage Star-Crossed Jeans

After Party Vintage Star-Crossed Jeans, $120; at Nasty Gal

High-Waisted Jeans: Bella High Rise Vintage Slim in Sonata

Bella High Rise Vintage Slim in Sonata, $188; at DL1961

High-Waisted Jeans: A Gold E Jamie Hi Rise Classic Jeans

A Gold E Jamie Hi Rise Classic Jeans, $148; at Planet Blue

High-Waisted Jeans: Genuine People High Rise Skinny Fit Jeans

Genuine People High Rise Skinny Fit Jeans, $80; at Genuine People

High-Waisted Jeans: California Vintage Wash High Rise Distressed Skinny Jean

California Vintage Wash High Rise Distressed Skinny Jean, $58; at Tobi

High-Waisted Jeans: Bottoms Up High-Waisted Jeans

Bottoms Up High-Waisted Jeans, $50; at Nasty Gal

