Trendy High-waisted Jeans That Are Flattering and Comfy

Once you go high-waisted, you won’t ever want to go back. There might be articles out there that say low-rise jeans are coming back, but you’ll have to pry these high-waisted jeans out of our hands. These jeans do it all. They lengthen your legs, they emphasize your waist, they gloss over your lower abdomen and they make your butt look better. Basically, they highlight your best features and do the most. Not all pairs of high-waisted jeans are equal though. Sometimes high-waisted jeans can bag in all of the wrong places, making your butt look flat and drawing attention to your lower abdomen. This is why we rounded up the best high-waisted jeans for you.

Our three picks below are form-fitting but also figure-flattering. They’re stretchy and comfortable to wear all day long. The waistband won’t be digging into your skin and causing you to count the seconds down until you can take them off. Our picks also come in a variety of washes, from bright pink to that classic dark blue, you’ll be able to find a wash that suits your style. There are even fashionable ripped choices below. Go find a high-waisted jean you’ll want to wear everyday.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Levi's Women's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans

Made of a cotton, elastomultiester and lycra spandex blend, this denim high-waisted jean sits on your midriff. The jeans are designed to be tighter from your hips through your thighs.There are more than 20 washes to browse, including a Midnight Falls Amz gray jean and a cool, faded Sapphire Mist jean. Levi’s suggests washing and drying your jeans inside out to keep them from fading.

2. Vibrant Women’s High Waist Denim Skinny Jeans

If you’re looking for a high-waisted pair that’s so tight it looks like it’s been spray-painted on, you should check out Vibrant. These jeans hug every curve to create a slimming silhouette without making you feel too restricted when you walk around, because they have some stretch. There are more than 15 different denim styles to choose from, and there are also a few plus-size options available.

3. LEE Women’s Straight Leg Jean

Unlike other high-waisted jeans that are extremely tight in the lower abdomen, these jeans from Lee are loose through the hip and thigh. This creates a more flattering shape for women of all body types. Made out of cotton and spandex, these jeans are both comfortable and lightweight. You can choose from 15 washes, ranging from inspire blue to cinnamon, when browsing these straight-leg jeans.