25 Beach-Ready High-Waist Bikinis to Buy Now

Sometimes, a girl wants a little more coverage—and by sometimes, I mean after several straight days of beer, booze, and BBQ.

High-waist bikinis have surged in popularity the last few years, and with good reason: not only are they ideal for the aforementioned days when you want something to cinch you in so you feel a little less bloated on the beach, they’re also insanely flattering for many people. If you’re a convert (or you’re just looking to try something new), click through the gallery ahead to shop 25 of the best high-waist bikinis available right now, including bandeau and bralette styles, versions with cutouts and keyholes, and some with high-cut legs and skimpier backs, a thoroughly modern takes on the retro-inspired swimsuit.

Convertible Metallic Bikini Top, $29; at & Other Stories, and Metallic High-Waist Bikini Bottoms, $29; at & Other Stories

Bower Bandeau Oh Cheri Bikini, $225; at Avenue 32

Somedays Lovin Rhapi Tie-Front Bralette Bikini Top, $59; at PacSun, and Palm High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $59; at PacSun

Scalloped Underwire Bikini Top, $78, and High-Waist Brief, $68; at J.Crew

Capri Top, $119; at Mikoh, and Raratonga Bottom, $145; at Mikoh

H&M+ Draped Bandeau Bikini Top, $29.99, and Bottoms, $17.99; at H&M

Nu Swim Triangle Top, $87; at Need Supply, and Basic High Bottom, $74; at Need Supply

Out From Under Printed Longline Underwire Bikini Top, $44; at Urban Outfitters, and High-Waist Bottom, $44; at Urban Outfitters

Summer Tie Dye Keyhole Halter Crop Bikini Top, $29.12; at ASOS, and High-Leg Bikini Pant, $29.12; at ASOS

Between The Lines Bikini Top, $48; at Nasty Gal, and Bottom, $48; at Nasty Gal

Mary Meyer Bando Top, $62; at The Rising States, and High-Waist Bottom, $62; at The Rising States

Pineapple Underwire Top, $16; at Boohoo, and High-Waist Brief, $16; at Boohoo

Lacing Back Bandeau, $158; at Fleur Du Mal, and High-Waist Bikini, $178; at Fleur Du Mal

Athena Dusk Top, $112; at Revolve, and Bottom, $114; at Revolve

Eckhaus Latta Comic Print Bikini Top, $65; at LN-CC, and Bottoms, $65; at LN-CC

L Space Swimwear Haley Pinched Swim Top, $79, and High-Rise Crisscross Bottom, $119; at Neiman Marcus

Lucky Brand Fireworks Twist-Front Bandeau Swim Top, $57.80, and High-Waist Strappy Side Bottom, $66.30; at Swimsuits Direct

Tori Praver Tulum Top, $121; at Free People, and Bottom, $110; at Free People

Midnight Ridge Printed Bikini Wrap Bandeau, $130; at Asceno, and High-Waist Bottoms, $130; at Asceno

Alé by Alessandra Bandeau Top, $98; at Everything But Water, and High-Waist Bottom, $88; at Everything But Water

Gretchen Bikini Top, $56; at Rue107, and Bottom, $46; at Rue107

Sargasso Bikini Top, $98; at Shaina Mote, and Bottom, $90; at Shaina Mote

Zig-Zag Bikini Top, $35, and High-Waist Bottom, $26; at Topshop

Black Crochet High-Waist Bikini Top, $40, and Bottoms, $28; at River Island

Minorca Bandeau, $115; at Tory Burch, and High-Waist Bottom, $125; at Tory Burch

