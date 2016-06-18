25 Beach-Ready High-Waist Bikinis to Buy Now

Sometimes, a girl wants a little more coverage—and by sometimes, I mean after several straight days of beer, booze, and BBQ.

High-waist bikinis have surged in popularity the last few years, and with good reason: not only are they ideal for the aforementioned days when you want something to cinch you in so you feel a little less bloated on the beach, they’re also insanely flattering for many people. If you’re a convert (or you’re just looking to try something new), click through the gallery ahead to shop 25 of the best high-waist bikinis available right now, including bandeau and bralette styles, versions with cutouts and keyholes, and some with high-cut legs and skimpier backs, a thoroughly modern takes on the retro-inspired swimsuit.