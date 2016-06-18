25 Beach-Ready High-Waist Bikinis to Buy Now

Sometimes, a girl wants a little more coverage—and by sometimes, I mean after several straight days of beer, booze, and BBQ.
High-waist bikinis have surged in popularity the last few years, and with good reason: not only are they ideal for the aforementioned days when you want something to cinch you in so you feel a little less bloated on the beach, they’re also insanely flattering for many people. If you’re a convert (or you’re just looking to try something new), click through the gallery ahead to shop 25 of the best high-waist bikinis available right now, including bandeau and bralette styles, versions with cutouts and keyholes, and some with high-cut legs and skimpier backs, a thoroughly modern takes on the retro-inspired swimsuit.
Bower Bandeau Oh Cheri Bikini, $225; at Avenue 32
Somedays Lovin Rhapi Tie-Front Bralette Bikini Top, $59; at PacSun, and Palm High-Waist Bikini Bottom, $59; at PacSun
Scalloped Underwire Bikini Top, $78, and High-Waist Brief, $68; at J.Crew
Capri Top, $119; at Mikoh, and Raratonga Bottom, $145; at Mikoh
H&M+ Draped Bandeau Bikini Top, $29.99, and Bottoms, $17.99; at H&M
Summer Tie Dye Keyhole Halter Crop Bikini Top, $29.12; at ASOS, and High-Leg Bikini Pant, $29.12; at ASOS
Pineapple Underwire Top, $16; at Boohoo, and High-Waist Brief, $16; at Boohoo
Eckhaus Latta Comic Print Bikini Top, $65; at LN-CC, and Bottoms, $65; at LN-CC
L Space Swimwear Haley Pinched Swim Top, $79, and High-Rise Crisscross Bottom, $119; at Neiman Marcus
Lucky Brand Fireworks Twist-Front Bandeau Swim Top, $57.80, and High-Waist Strappy Side Bottom, $66.30; at Swimsuits Direct
Midnight Ridge Printed Bikini Wrap Bandeau, $130; at Asceno, and High-Waist Bottoms, $130; at Asceno
Gretchen Bikini Top, $56; at Rue107, and Bottom, $46; at Rue107
Zig-Zag Bikini Top, $35, and High-Waist Bottom, $26; at Topshop
Black Crochet High-Waist Bikini Top, $40, and Bottoms, $28; at River Island