Heavy-Duty Umbrellas That Won’t Flip Inside Out

You carefully picked out your outfit, you’ve styled your hair and you have a full face of makeup on. You’re heading to an important meeting or joining your friends for happy hour. It’s raining, but you’ve got your drug-store umbrella at the ready. It’s not the best quality, but it gets the job done – except for this time. You force your umbrella open, an inopportune gust of wind makes your umbrella go flip upside down. Despite your best efforts, you can’t fix it. You leave your useless, broken umbrella in the trash and have to soldier on, knowing that your hair is frizzing and your makeup is getting ruined.

Don’t let yourself get in that situation. You’re an adult who needs a real umbrella. Those drugstore umbrellas won’t protect you or your OOTD. That’s why we rounded up the best heavy-duty umbrellas that are guaranteed to keep you dry and not betray you when you need them most. All of the umbrellas below have double canopies and nine ribs, which keep the wind from destroying your umbrella and the rest of your day. They also have push-to-open buttons, so you don’t have to worry about cutting your finger on metal trying to hook open your umbrella.

Make your life easier. Walking around in the rain isn’t fun to begin with, so at least try to make it tolerable. Your past and future selves will thank you for it. If you invest in a sturdy umbrella, you’ll be able to channel Rihanna and say “you can stand under my umbrella” and know that it’s a true statement.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Repel Windproof Double Vented Travel Umbrella

With just the click of a button, this Repel umbrella will unfold quickly to protect you from the elements. Made to handle the windiest days, the umbrella has nine resin-reinforced fiberglass rips and a double canopy, which will make sure your umbrella doesn’t flip inside out. FYI, most umbrellas have less ribs than Repel’s, so that’s why they can’t withstand winds as well. If you hate carrying a dripping, squishy wet umbrella, Repel dries quickly, because it’s made out of Teflon. The umbrella has a non-slip handle and wrist strap and comes with a travel sleeve.

2. EEZ-Y Windproof Travel Umbrella

The white lining on the EEZ-Y umbrella really makes getting caught in the rain a fashion statement. This umbrella doesn’t only look good though, it’s durable and can withstand that unexpected torrential downpour. With its double-vented canopy and nine metal-shaft and fiberglass ribs, the wind won’t snap your umbrella. You’ll barely notice this umbrella in your purse, because it’s so lightweight. You can open it with just a click of the automatic button.

3. Balios Prestige Travel Umbrella

If you want an old-fashioned feel to your umbrella, look no further than Balios’ Prestige Travel Umbrella. Designed by a British company, this umbrella has a double-canopy, steel shaft and fiberglass ribs for days with high-wind. The umbrella’s wood handle is handcrafted but still has that automatic opening button for when you need to put up your umbrella quickly. Plus, you’ll feel more important carrying this very stylish and professional umbrella around. It comes in seven different colors, ranging from bright yellow to black.