The Best Heating Pads to Soothe Relentless Cramps

There’s a myriad of different reasons why that time of the month kind of sucks. From bloating to mood swings, exhaustion, and non-stop cravings, it’s just not a fun time to live. But one of the most debilitating symptoms of all is period cramps. While some lucky humans are blessed with relatively pain-free periods, others suffer from severe pain on a monthly basis (or whenever and how frequently you get your flow) that deeply causes major disruptions to their daily life.

While medication for PMS symptoms and pain are an option to alleviating menstrual cramps and soreness and the abdomen and lower back regions, a heating pad is a great all-natural alternative to help make that time of the month, at the very least, just a little bit more bearable.

The heat emitted from these heating pads has been shown to offer topical relief because it’s able to lessen the contraction of muscles, and it also just feels soothing when you’re not feeling like yourself in any way, shape, or form. As with most at-home remedies that don’t require a visit to the doctor or a prescription, not all heating pads are created equal. Check out our top picks below.

1. Comfier Cordless Heating Pad for Cramps

Not only is the bubblegum pink electric heated waistband pad super cute, but it also sits right on the abdomen tightly to ensure targeted and amplified relief. It’s also super portable so you can travel with it or take it with you to the office without a hassle.

2. Homeach Ultra Heat Heating Pad

This advanced, standard size electric heating pad offers six different heat intensity settings to choose from. It also features a durable microfiber that feels soft and cozy on the skin.

3. Sunbeam Heating Pad

This full-sized yet slim heating pad features three heat settings for customized relief, as well as an easy slide control feature for ease of use. It’s also engineered with an auto shut-off functionality that shuts it off after two hours of use to prevent overheating