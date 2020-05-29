Stylish Hats That’ll Keep Your Face Safe from the Sun

The more we learn about the sun and what it does to our skin, the more important it is to protect yourself when you go outside for long periods of time. Whether the sun is shining bright in the sky or behind a cloud, your skin is still getting hit with a douse of ultraviolet rays. Those UV rays can wreak havoc on your skin and lead to skin cancer. Even if you put on face sunscreen before stepping out of the house or douse yourself with UPF 50+ while you’re at the beach, you might want to take the extra step and get a reliable hat. Sun damage isn’t cute, after all.

We rounded up the best hats for you. Some hats are specifically designed with UV protection. Two of our picks have UPF 50+ and UPF 30+ protection, respectively, so you can trust your hat to shield you from the sun. Just because these hats are practical doesn’t mean that they aren’t also fashionable. One of our hats is an Instagram fave, while another is similar to what’s seen on celebrities. We also picked a fan-favorite baseball cap that is great to wear on the beach, while you’re hiking or just when you’re out running errands. You don’t have to sacrifice style to be safe.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Funky Junque Women’s Sun Hat

You’ll be ready for whatever the sun’s rays throw at you with this sun hat. With UPF 50+, this sweet hat blocks out 88 percent of UV rays, keeping your face and head protected from sunburn. Lightweight, comfy and styled with a fashionable black ribbon, this hat has a built-in sweatband, so any sweat stays up in the hat and doesn’t run down your face, ruining your makeup. This hat is adjustable, and it truly is one-size-fits-all. You can choose from three different colors and 40 cute sayings.

2. Lanzom Women Wide Brim Straw Sun Hat

From Miranda Kerr to Meghan Markle, everyone loves to rock a good straw fedora. You can channel your favorite celebs with this wide-rim option from Lanzom. Tightly woven yet breathable, this hat has UPF 30+ sun protection. Whether you’re taking a stroll on the beach or exploring a winery, this hat is adaptable and can be worn just about anywhere. You can adjust the hat size by pulling or loosening the string inside the hat. There are more than 15 hat options, ranging in straw and band color.

3. adidas Originals Womens Strapback Cap

You can’t go wrong with a classic Adidas hat. This 100 percent cotton hat will keep you cool in hot temps and protect your face from the sun with its wide front brim. The six-panel hat gives the hat a casual and relaxed look. With the brand’s logo front and center, this hat is available in more than 25 cool color combos, including light pink and mint, if our orange pick is not your fave.