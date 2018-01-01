StyleCaster
Share

15 Nutritionist-Approved Recipes that Help Beat Hangover Misery

What's hot
StyleCaster

15 Nutritionist-Approved Recipes that Help Beat Hangover Misery

by
15 Nutritionist-Approved Recipes that Help Beat Hangover Misery
15 Start slideshow

Real talk: Sometimes the most epicly fun, memorable nights are fueled by booze (and drugs), which inevitably means they’ll be followed by the worst days, thanks to the body’s ultra-harsh reaction to large quantities of toxic substances. If you’ve ever experienced the depths of hangover hell, you may have a few tried-and-true remedies that work for you, if not to cure the thing, but at least to mitigate the misery a tad: A greasy diner BEC; sleeping the day away; Gatorade; Advil; a House of Cards marathon…

MORE: 23 Healthy Winter Food Swaps to Try

Well, now you can add a few more remedies to your toolbox—in the form of recipes. We talked to South Florida-based nutritionist Monika Paez about what to eat the day after a big night to help your body recover from even the worst hangover.

“Typical post-drinking symptoms include nausea, sensitivity to light, headache, achy muscles, upset stomach, and decreased motor skills,” she says. “These are caused by changes in your body’s chemistry, including hormones, chemical reactions within the body and toxic chemicals in alcohol.” Luckily, certain ingredients can help rebalance you.

Click through these 15 recipes to make when you’re struggling—hey, the cooking might even distract you from your pain for a bit.

A version of this post originally appeared on June 2016.

0 Thoughts?
1 of 15

"Bananas are filled with potassium, an important electrolyte to help combat alcohol's diuretic effect," says Paez.

Peanut Butter Banana Toast with Granola and Honey

Well Plated

Banana Berry Smoothie Bowl

The Beach Body Blog

Pan Fried Cinnamon Bananas

Dizzy Busy and Hungry

2-Ingredient Banana Pancakes

Living Sweet Moments

Banana Peach Smoothie

Little Sous Chef

Leafy greens are also filled with potassium, says Paez—along with folic acid, sulfur, and vitamin C, all nutrients that may help you feel better post-drinking. So load up!

Parmesan Kale Grilled Cheese

iFoodReal

Sweet Potato Sausage and Kale Hash

Paleo Running Momma

Strawberry Avocado Kale Salad

Greens & Chocolate

"Oatmeal is filled with a lot of nutrients that will help you recover faster and give you a boost of energy," says Paez. Specifically, it's packed with magnesium, zinc, copper, vitamin B1, fiber, and protein.

Savory Cheddar Oatmeal with Bacon, Garlicky Greens and Eggs

Yes to Yolks

 

Maple Roasted Blueberry Almond Oatmeal

Two Peas and Their Pod

Roasted Tomato Basil Oatmeal

Girl Makes Food

Oatmeal with Roasted Pears and Almonds

Gather and Dine

"Chicken noodle soup really helps restock sodium and water levels in your body," says Paez. "Plus, chicken contains cysteine, which gives the liver a much-needed boost."

Rosemary Chicken Noodle Soup

Gimme Some Oven

Ginger is a well-known stomach-settler; add it to your chicken for extra relief from wooziness.

Grilled Ginger-Sesame Chicken Chopped Salad

Cooking Classy

If all else fails, try ginger tea with crackers or toast. "Saltines, bread, and toast help absorb stomach acids and settle queasiness," says Paez.

Ginger Root Tea

It All Started With Paint

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Break a Sweat with These Celeb-Approved Workouts

Break a Sweat with These Celeb-Approved Workouts
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share