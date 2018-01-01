15 Nutritionist-Approved Recipes that Help Beat Hangover Misery

Real talk: Sometimes the most epicly fun, memorable nights are fueled by booze (and drugs), which inevitably means they’ll be followed by the worst days, thanks to the body’s ultra-harsh reaction to large quantities of toxic substances. If you’ve ever experienced the depths of hangover hell, you may have a few tried-and-true remedies that work for you, if not to cure the thing, but at least to mitigate the misery a tad: A greasy diner BEC; sleeping the day away; Gatorade; Advil; a House of Cards marathon…

Well, now you can add a few more remedies to your toolbox—in the form of recipes. We talked to South Florida-based nutritionist Monika Paez about what to eat the day after a big night to help your body recover from even the worst hangover.

“Typical post-drinking symptoms include nausea, sensitivity to light, headache, achy muscles, upset stomach, and decreased motor skills,” she says. “These are caused by changes in your body’s chemistry, including hormones, chemical reactions within the body and toxic chemicals in alcohol.” Luckily, certain ingredients can help rebalance you.

Click through these 15 recipes to make when you’re struggling—hey, the cooking might even distract you from your pain for a bit.

A version of this post originally appeared on June 2016.