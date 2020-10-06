Hanging Jewelry Organizers That Are Perfect for Traveling

Jewelry boxes are great and all, but they can become a tangled rat’s nest of jewelry easily. If you toss your earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets into the box at the end of a long day, you’ll probably wake up to find that your necklaces have woven themselves up into a massive knot. We also all know that the compartments in those tiny boxes seem more like suggestions. That’s why you should switch to a hanging jewelry organizer. In some cases, there are up to 80 compartments on each organizer, so you have plenty of space to store all of your accessories. You’ll always be able to see what necklaces you have to match with your OOTD. Plus, if you ever take a trip, packing your jewelry box isn’t feasible, but it’s really easy to fold up a hanging organizer in your carry-on.

We found the best hanging jewelry organizers for you. Our picks are stylish, come in multiple colors and will suit your needs. One of our options has a special ring band, so you can feel safe knowing that your rings aren’t jangling around in a compartment. All you need is a hanger to hang these organizers in your closet or on the back of a door.

1. Misslo Jewelry Hanging Non-Woven Organizer You can’t go wrong with this thoughtfully designed jewelry organizer. On one side, you can store bracelets, earrings and delicate necklaces in 32 see-through vinyl pockets. While on the reverse side, you’ll find 18 hook and loop closures, which are tailor-made for your necklaces. There’s a stylish white accent at the top, which sets this stylish jewelry organizer apart. There’s a space for you to insert a hanger. Misslo Jewelry Hanging Non-Woven… $6.99 buy it

2. BAGSMART Travel Hanging Jewelry Organizer Take this jewelry organizer on a plane, train or car trip with its innovative folding design. When it’s all folded up, it looks like a clutch purse. It’s made out of quilted cotton, so it’ll protect your precious jewelry. There’s a buckle band for your rings, an earring panel, buckled straps area for your necklaces and maybe transparent zipped compartments for your bracelets and other accessories. You can easily hang it up on a closet or the back of a door. It comes in three different sizes and many colors. BAGSMART Travel Hanging Jewelry… $23.99 buy it