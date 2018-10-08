StyleCaster
11 Fall It-Bags We Spotted During Fashion Month

Photo: Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Forecasting fall’s It-bags is a specific kind of challenge. It involves perusing retailers for commonalities, searching for trends on Instagram and taking best guesses as to what will actually catch on.

Or, you know, you could just see what street style stars were carrying during Fashion Month.

MORE: 3 Ways to Wear Fashion Month’s Favorite Orange Sweater

Designers highlighted their favorite fall/winter motifs back in February, giving fashion’s most influential set a full seven months to decide which trends they preferred (and to figure out how to wear them). True to form, these style stars showed up to September’s Fashion Month (where designers showed spring/summer 2019 collections) donning the cold-weather trends they deemed worthy. Considered together, these outfits serve as a kind of guide to what people will actually be wearing this fall.

Designers’ runways are one thing: They offer trends to the masses. But what the masses actually choose to buy and wear isn’t up to the designers—it’s up to the consumers. And Fashion Month attendees are some of the most influential (and sartorially prophetic) consumers around.

MORE: Where Everyone Went During Paris Fashion Week, Besides the Shows

So instead of studying retailer after retailer or Instagram feed after Instagram feed, you can just glance at Fashion Month street style and get a pretty good sense of what trends are imminent. The totes, shoulder bags and handbags that attendees carried during Fashion Month are probably the same totes, shoulder bags and handbags we’ll be carrying for the next several months. And we’ve rounded up all of them, below.

1 of 11
The Volon Cindy Flower Bag

Carried by fashion blogger Aimee Song (outside the Valentino show) and Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine (during Paris Fashion Week), this adorable drawstring purse is sure to be a seasonal favorite.

It comes in a range of colors—all of which you could easily pair with already-bold outfits. The Volon is a Seoul-based accessories label, launched in 2013.

The Volon Cindy Flower bag, $775 at Shopbop

Photo: Instagram/@songofstyle.
Chloé Tess Bag

Sofie Valkiers carries the new Chloé bag in colorway "Vinyl blue," during PFW. The purse features two straps and gold hardware and comes in sizes small and large.

Fashion blogger Camila Coelho was also spotted wearing it as a crossbody in Paris, and Julie Sariñana wore it to the Chloé show, too.

Chloé Tess bag, $1,990 at Chloé

Photo: Instagram/@sofievalkiers.
Dior Saddle Bag

Created in 2000 by John Galliano for Dior, the saddle bag made its return during the summer—but will surely stay for the fall and winter. (Fashion blogger Danielle Bernstein toted it around the city all NYFW long.)

The bag comes in mini and regular sizes—plus, a wide array of colors and prints. Fashion bloggers Gala Gonzalez, Pamela Allier and Julie Sariñana were spotted carrying the bag to the Dior show, and Chiara Ferragni, Tamara Kalinic and Denni Elias toted it during PFW, as well.

Dior saddle bag, price upon request, available only in boutiques

Photo: Instagram/@weworewhat.
Loewe Puzzle Bag

Fashion blogger Caroline Daur carried the Puzzle Dots Bag to the Loewe show during PFW. Amber Valletta also had one in her hand this season.

The bags come in sizes small and regular and are available in several colorways to match with any ensemble.

Loewe Puzzle bag, $2,150 at Barney's

Photo: Instagram/@carodaur.
Louis Vuitton New Wave Chain Bag

"Vuitton" is written in rainbow lettering on the handle of this trendy bag. Gala Gonzalez had a bright red one in hand during New York Fashion Week. Aimee Song and Instagram director Eva Chen have also been seen with them.

Louis Vuitton New Wave chain bag, $1,990 at Louis Vuitton

Photo: Instagram/@galagonzalez.
Chanel Gabrielle Bag

Fashion blogger Camila Coelho carried a small gold and black Gabrielle bag to the Chanel show during PFW. It was designed by Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld and features double chain straps.

Refinery29's senior fashion market editor Alyssa Coscarelli was also spotted wearing it during PFW.

Chanel Gabrielle bag, $3,900 at Chanel

Photo: Instagram/@camilacoelho.
Dior Book Tote Bag

This bag is customized for the influential, which definitely includes Eva Chen. The Instagram director took it to Facebook Paris during PFW.

It's also an airport staple for models, bloggers and anyone else deemed worthy of carrying one. Gala Gonzalez took one on the train to PFW, Chiara Ferragni brought hers to and from Paris, and fashion blogger Tamara Kalinic brought hers to the Dior show.

Dior Book tote bag, price upon request, custom made

Photo: Instagram/@evachen212.
Jacquemus Le Sac Chiquito

By far the tiniest It-bag seen during Fashion Month, this purse (which can probably hold absolutely nothing) was carried by Chiara Ferragni as she attended the Jacquemus show during PFW. Rihanna has also been seen (daintily) carrying one.

Jacquemus Le Sac Chiquito, $585 at ModeSens

Photo: Instagram/@chiaraferragni.
JW Anderson Logo Purse

Available in felt and leather (in an array of colors), this handbag was carried by fashion consultant Loulou De Saison during London Fashion Week. Fashion blogger Linda Tol has also been spotted carrying one.

JW Anderson logo purse, $1,370 at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Instagram/@louloudesaison.
Rejina Pyo Olivia Bag

The London-based brand created the uniquely designed leather handbags in dark neutrals and pastel colors. Fashion blogger of Ohh Couture Leonie Hanne carried a white one during PFW, and Loulou De Saison had the same one during LFW.

Rejina Pyo Olivia bag, $615 at Farfetch

Photo: Instagram/@leoniehanne.
Bvlgari Serpenti Diamond Blast Shoulder Bag

Fastened with the iconic snakehead closure, the bag was promoted during Milan Fashion Week. It-girl Denni Elias, fashion blogger Tamara Kalinic and model Jasmine Sanders also carried the purse during MFW.

Bvlgari Serpenti Diamond Blast shoulder bag, price upon request at Bvlgari

Photo: Instagram/@tamara.

