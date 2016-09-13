StyleCaster
25 Street-Style-Worthy Bags to Carry Whenever, Wherever

Photo: Getty Images

As if saying goodbye to summer wasn’t hard enough, we now have to start preparing for fall and the inclement weather ahead. And aside from it being back-to-school season, September also marks one of the busiest times in New York City: Fashion Week (or, more accurately, Fashion Month, for those venturing to London, Paris, and Milan.)

With new street-style photos rolling in daily and designers debuting a fresh set of collections to covet, there’s no better time treat yourself—no matter if you’re hitting every show on the calendar or just watching from afar.

So to give you your Fashion Week fill, we’ve rounded up the most eye-catching bags that we know any street-style star would envy. From bright blue hues to attention-grabbing metallics, we’ve found something for every outfit. Below, shop the best handbags of fall 2016 to carry whenever or wherever you are.

Les Petits Joueurs Mini Alex Eyes, $988; at Otte New York

Kelsi Dagger Brooklyn Ainsile Structured Crossbody Bag, $96.60 (was $138); at Nasty Gal

Leather Flap Bag, $59.99; at Mango

Yasmeen Small Metallic Brocade Clutch, $690; at Michael Kors

Shoulder Bag, $234 (was $585); at Jil Sander Navy

Yellow Floral Boxy Tote Handbag, $74; at River Island

Lilac Snake Vixen Bag, $45; at Skinny Dip London

Gemini Link Stripe Shoulder Bag, $595; at Tory Burch

Mini Iside, $2,350; at Valextra

Fortune Patch Crossbody Bag, $60; at Topshop

Suede Shoulder Bag, $195; at & Other Stories

Soft Italian Suede Shoulder Bag, $158; at Banana Republic

Amanecer Mochila Bag, $200; at Blaiz

Drifter Top Handle Satchel With Willow Floral Applique, $650; at Coach

Mini Secret Agent Leather and Shearling Tote, $348; at DVF

Faux Leather Shoulder Bag, $24.90; at Forever 21

Doctor Bag, $495; at Etienne Aigner

Piper Flower Double Strap Crossbody, $54; at Francesca’s

Candy Satchel Bluette, $342.40 (was $428); at Furla

Red Faux Leather Bag, $129 (was $166); at Genuine People

Shoulder Bag, $39.99; at H&M

Elsa Saddle Bag, $270 (was $450); at Halston

Luggage Runway Bag, $395; at Rebecca Minkoff

The Bernie Mini Doctor Bag, $756; at Kalamarie Handbags

The Transport Crossbody: Suede Fringe Edition, $158; at Madewell

