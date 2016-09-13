25 Street-Style-Worthy Bags to Carry Whenever, Wherever

As if saying goodbye to summer wasn’t hard enough, we now have to start preparing for fall and the inclement weather ahead. And aside from it being back-to-school season, September also marks one of the busiest times in New York City: Fashion Week (or, more accurately, Fashion Month, for those venturing to London, Paris, and Milan.)
With new street-style photos rolling in daily and designers debuting a fresh set of collections to covet, there’s no better time treat yourself—no matter if you’re hitting every show on the calendar or just watching from afar.
MORE: NYFW: The Best Street-Style Moments from the Spring 2017 Shows
So to give you your Fashion Week fill, we’ve rounded up the most eye-catching bags that we know any street-style star would envy. From bright blue hues to attention-grabbing metallics, we’ve found something for every outfit. Below, shop the best handbags of fall 2016 to carry whenever or wherever you are.