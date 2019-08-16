The Best Plus Size Halloween Costumes For Women to Rock This Year

Scroll To See More Images

It’s hard to believe that summer is about to draw to close (tears), but we’re about to usher in a new season of cooler temperatures, shorter days and of course, Halloween festivities. You still have a couple of months to plan and purchase this year’s get-up, but if you’re looking to get ahead of your shopping so you don’t end up costume-less at the last minute before a big parts, we’ve rounded up a few of the best plus size Halloween costumes for women that are totally well-suited for 2019.

Whether you’re looking to re-create the look of your favorite movie or T.V. show character from this year’s new releases, or are looking for retro throwback look to rock, we’ve got you covered with some impressive pop-culture-inspired Halloween looks in extended sizes that you won’t see everyone else wearing on Instagram before your big night out.

1. Party City Jessie Halloween Costume For Women

This festive cowgirl costume gets a pop culture twist, referencing Jessie’s character (and outfit) in “Toy Story 4”. It’s perfect for a party where there will be plenty of kids or passing out candy to trick-or-treators.

2. Dreamgirl Dalmatian Dive Costume

This sexy body-con costume brings back the charm of the hit ’90s movies “101 Dalmatians”, recreating the look of Cruella DeVille. All you need to complete the look is a faux cigarette and holder and some patent red heels.

3. California Costumes Mary Poppins Costume

Last year’s re-make of the classic film “Mary Poppins” was a box office hit, but that doesn’t mean it’s not capable of winning the best costume award at your Halloween part this year too.

4. Fun World I Love Lucy Polka Dot Costume

This ’50s-throwback dress pays homage to Lucille Ball’s iconic look in the hit series I Love Lucy. All you need to add are some pointed-toe heels and a red lip and you’re good to go.