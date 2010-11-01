Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes 2010!

Halloween is the one day weekend a year when you can tuck away your skinny jeans and truly become whomever you want to be. Whether it be channeling your inner Jersey Shore (how many Snooki poofs did you see bopping around this past weekend?) or taking it back to your favorite decade, its safe to say you wont be alone.

From Lady Gaga and the Red Queen to Avatar, we all knew what costumes to expect. But which celebs took a turn to the unexpected? Click through to check out our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes and find out who paid homage to their favorite green food, who put the hair gel away for a night and who went completely incognito.