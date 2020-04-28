These Microfiber Towels Will Help You Air Dry Your Hair in Half The Time

While there’s no denying how much I covet the voluminous, shine-heavy appeal of a fresh blowout, the truth is, with the exception of certain special occasions where photo ops will be aplenty, I usually let my hair air dry. Sure, this decision is in part due to my efforts to avoid causing even more breakage to my hopelessly compromised, bleach-damaged strands, but if I’m going to be honest, it’s really more so because I’m kind of lazy when it comes to my hair care routine—or, you could say “low maintenance,” I suppose—whichever seems like more a fit.

The worst part about my resistance to heat drying my wet hair is that I usually shower at nighttime, and often times right before I hop into bed for the night. Sleeping with wet hair is a major no-no when it comes to dodging damage, but of course, it also usually leaves me waking up to kinky, frazzled mane that needs to be corrected with a flat iron, therefore rendering my concern for dodging damage utterly useless.

When I discovered that towels designed specifically for wet hair were, in fact, a thing, I was admittedly a bit skeptical. These miniature, microfiber hair towels promised to dry my hair fast, reduce frizz and circumvent damage (from both sleeping with wet hair and from using a hairdryer). But alas, I’ve been using these game-changing towels for a couple of years now, and I can say that I absolutely swear by them.

Even if I do plan on undergoing a DIY blowout, I simply toss one of these over my wet, freshly-shampooed mane and my hair is halfway dry in about twenty minutes or so, cutting down the time I spent with the heat and reducing split ends in the process. I’m telling you, these underrated, ultra-absorbent little towels do work, and if you’re ready to get your hands on your own, I’ve rounded up a few of my personal favorites to consider.

1. M-Bestyl Hair Towel

This microfiber towel helps dry hair quickly, reduce frizz, and enhance shine. It also features a turban wrap design with a secure button loop closure to keep wet hair in place as it dries—and to keep water droplets from dripping all over you as you get ready. This set also features two turbans in blush and taupe hues.

2. AQUIS Original Microfiber hair Towel

As one of the original microfiber hair towels to hit the market, AQUIS’s super-absorbent hair turban not only cuts down on heat styling time, but it also combats kinks and frizz while it works to pull damaging hard water from your locks. It measures about 19 by 40 inches, making it a suitable option for long hair.

3. Luxe Beauty Microfiber Hair Towel

This extra long hair-drying towel is designed to effectively reduce frizz, enhance shine, and cut down on drying time for those with thick, curly and extra-long hair (though, it also works with medium length hair as well). The soft and damage-free microfiber fabric leaves your hair slightly damp and easy to style in just twenty minutes or so.