20 Iconic Movie Hair Moments—From ‘Clueless’ to ‘Star Wars’

It’s hard to pinpoint the best movie hair moment. In the 100-plus years of film, audiences have seen dozens of amazing hairstyles—from vintage looks like Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany’s and sci-fi ‘dos like Leeloo in The Fifth Element to more recent flicks like Anastasia Steele’s wispy bangs in the Fifty Shades of Grey franchise.
And though it’s impossible for us to pick one iconic hair moment, we’ve been able to narrow it down to 20 looks that will go down in movie hair history. Whether you’re looking for a ‘do to cosplay or simply want some inspo for your own everyday style, these big-screen hair moments are worth watching, even if their movies aren’t.
May Day in "A View to Kill"
When Grace Jones made her James Bond debut as May Day in 1985's A View to Kill, we immediately knew she was a boss. Her flattop with cropped sides was already iconic. Add in a bold lip and a gun, and her look was movie-history-making.
Nancy Moran/Sygma via Getty Images.
LeeLoo in "The Fifth Element"
Not a day goes by that someone doesn't cosplay as LeeLoo, played by Milla Jovovich, in 1997's The Fifth Element? But can we blame them? Since she made her on-screen debut, the character's bright-orange bob with shaggy bangs have been a part of movie history.
Columbia Pictures.
Morticia Addams in "The Addams Family"
What is 1991's The Addams Family without its matriarch, Morticia, played by Anjelica Huston? But something worth remembering as much as Huston's performance is Morticia's long, bone-straight black hair.
Paramount Pictures.
Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad"
Ever since Margot Robbie starred as Harley Quinn in 2016's Suicide Squad, fans have been cosplaying her look. In addition to Harley's baseball bat and ripped tights, the character is also known for her colorful hair (white-blond with blue ends on one side and red ends on the other), which she wears in two pigtails with subtle bangs.
Warner Bros. Pictures.
Princess Leia in "Star Wars"
No movie-hair story is complete without Princess Leia's buns in 1977's Star Wars. Ever since Carrie Fisher made her debut with the hairstyle—two tightly wound buns on either side of her head—we haven't been able to think of the character with any other look.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.
Rosemary Woodhouse in "Rosemary's Baby"
As spooky as 1968's Rosemary's Baby is, something that makes it easier to watch is Mia Farrow's blonde pixie cut. The short and neat cut is almost identical to the one Michelle Williams wears now. (Do we suspect a remake?)
Paramount Pictures.
Vivian Ward in "Pretty Woman"
1990's Pretty Woman will forever be a part of movie history—and so will Julia Robert's curly red hair. The full and voluminous mane, worn by Roberts's character, Vivian Ward, is as easy to fall in love with as Richard Gere.
Buena Vista/Getty Images.
Lara Croft in "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider"
Angelina Jolie's long, braided ponytail in 2001's Lara Croft: Tomb Raider is the definition of badass. To complete the pony, Jolie's character, Lara Croft, finished it off with two sweaty strands down the center of her face.
Paramount Pictures.
Foxy Brown in "Foxy Brown"
Pam Grier sported several memorable hairstyles as Foxy Brown in 1974's Foxy Brown, but it's her full and fluffy 'Fro that people still remember more than three decades later.
American International Pictures.
Cher Horowitz in "Clueless"
There's no doubt the fashion in 1995's Clueless is the main star, but there's also a lot to love about Cher Horowitz's (played by Alicia Silverstone's) tousled blonde hair. Every time Cher pushed her silk-smooth hair back, our hearts skipped a beat.
Paramount Pictures.
Holly Golightly in "Breakfast at Tiffany's"
1961's Breakfast at Tiffany's is one of Hollywood most iconic films, and that's in no small part to Holly Golightly's (played by Audrey Hepburn) glam. The character mainly known for her royal updo, complete, of course, with a diamond-studded tiara.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
Storm in "X-Men: The Last Stand"
Halle Berry's Storm has seen several memorable hairstyles over the years, from her bleached pixie to her long white hair. But none of them were as iconic as her shaggy bob from 2006's X-Men: The Last Stand.
20th Century Fox.
Carmen Jones in "Carmen Jones"
In addition to becoming the first Black actor nominated for an Oscar in 1955, Dorothy Dandridge's turn as Carmen Jones in 1954's Carmen Jones is also an icon for her hair. The character's short wavy hairstyle was accented with a red rose tucked behind her ear.
