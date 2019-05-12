These Food-Warming Containers Make Bringing Your Lunch to Work Hassle-Free

Everyone who works in a busy office knows that the lunchtime rush hour in the shared kitchen or cafeteria can be harder to navigate than post-work traffic on the freeway. Without fail, starting around noon and lasting upwards of two hours on each and every work day, there’s a mile-long line flooding out the door as hungry office-goers wait for their turn to use the microwave. Then, there’s the crusty toaster oven that certain colleagues use regularly to cook their rather aromatic fish lunches, making it seem like a much less appealing heating solution to prep your meal after a few minutes of waiting for their’s to be done.

Yes, stepping out for a bite at the deli across the street or ordering in a healthy salad by way of delivery is always a solid option for beating lunchtime madness, but if you’re on a budget, a diet, or are dabbling in the time-saving world of meal prepping, eating out on the daily isn’t exactly a sustainable or wallet-friendly option. Besides, if you cook dinner, throwing out the left overs from meals that you spent your precious time preparing after a hard day’s work feels downright wasteful.

Fortunately, portable food warmers and storage boxes are one culinary innovation that take the pain from bringing lunch to work. While we’re certainly not advocating for throwing away any semblance of a work-life-balance you may or may not have cultivated, these genius solutions make eating at your desk a breeze so you can avoid the midday madness in the kitchen and meet your deadlines without skipping a meal.

Crock-Pot Lunch Crock Food Warmer

This ultra-compact mini food warmer allows you to transport your lunch (or breakfast) easily to the office and eat at your desk in peace. It’s leak-proof lid is perfect for those mornings when you’ve hit the snooze button a few too many times and are rushing out the door. It’s designed with a 20 ounce capacity, which is great for those are practicing portion control and is dishwasher safe.

Yescon Heated Lunch Container & Food Warmer

For those looking to transport their lunchtime creations in something a bit more understated this electric lunch storage container is a great option. You will need an outlet to power it, so if you don’t have one near your desk this option could pose a problem.

Hot Logic Mini Portable Oven

Okay, we know this one may seem a little bit extra, but hear us out on this one. Let’s say you have pizza leftovers or the other half of yesterday’s grilled panini that you really don’t want to see go to waste, but just won’t taste the same nuked in a standard microwave. Voila! Besides, it’s also a great talking point for office chit-chat and a gadget sure to make your colleagues jealous.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.