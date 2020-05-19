Chic Gym Bags That’ll Motivate You to Workout

Sometimes to begin or restart a habit, we all need a little inspiration. Maybe you bought a new wardrobe when you started your new job. The same can be true to the gym. When you’re ready to get serious about working out again, you want a little inspiration. If you already have a stash of cute matching sets, sweet sneakers and practical and stylish sports bras, it’s time to upgrade your gym bag. Whether you’ve been using some generic backpack for your workout gear or have had the same duffle going on four years, you need a change. Gym bags are designed to hold sweaty clothes and toiletries, so if a shampoo spill happens, it isn’t the end of the world. You can always wash your bag.

Duffles are also a great way to keep your gear organized. If you’ve packed your work clothes, toiletries, makeup, work essentials, water bottle and snacks in your bag the night before, you’re going to be more likely to go to the gym and not hit that snooze alarm.

We’ve rounded up the best gym bags for you. These bags are spacious, well-designed, check all of the boxes, and most importantly, they’re stylish. You’ll want to carry these to and from work. Who says shopping can’t be motivational?

1. Boost Sports Gym Bag

If you carry a lot to the gym, this is the perfect bag for you. Stylish yet simple, this duffel has loads of pockets for all your must-haves. There’s the main pocket for your change of clothes, a wet pouch for your sweaty clothes, a side pocket for your workout accessories, a zip compartment for your shoes and a front pocket for your phone and wallet. You can hold it like a purse or put it across your body with the adjustable strap. You choose between five different colors.

2. Nike Women's Nike Gym Club

You’ll love strutting into your barre or boxing class with this bag slung across your shoulder. With its trendy colors and sleek design, you’ll actually want to pack your bag for the gym in the mornings. The bag has one exterior pocket, one slip pocket and one regular zip pocket. There are two straps, so you can carry it like a bag or across your shoulder. With more than eight chic color combos to choose from, you can definitely find one for your style.

3. PUMA Women's Evercat Candidate Duffel

The black and rose gold combo makes this duffel extra fierce. If you’re intense during your workouts, you want a bag to match. Your bag can even handle your sweaty, moist shoes after your gym sesh. There’s a breathable pocket on the side to let your shoes dry out. There’s also a front pocket and a pocket on the opposite side of the bag for essentials and toiletries.