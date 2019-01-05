The 13 Most Memorable Moments in Golden Globes History

Scroll To See More Images

They might not be the Oscars. They might not be the Emmys. But the Golden Globes have a reputation of their own: They’re known as one of the drunkest awards shows, and they have years’ worth of evidence to prove it. And this evidence is called the best Golden Globe moments. The annual film and television awards has been around for almost 74 years, and though they’re regarded as one of the must-watch telecasts during awards season, it’s not always because of the accolades they hand out.

In their 75-year history, the Golden Globes have produced dozens of memorable celebrity moments, from Tina Fey and Amy Poehler’s roast of Hollywood’s leading men to Jodie Foster’s sort-of coming out speech to Chrissy Teigen’s crying face becoming a meme. And, of course, who could forget Lady Gaga scooting Leonardo DiCaprio’s chair from the 2016 show, which will live on forever in the form of GIFs.

They might not be the most respected awards show (though we’re sure no actor would pass up the chance to have a Golden Globe sitting on their mantle), they sure are one of the more entertaining ones. With almost three hours of drunk celebrity fun, there’s sure to be something to talk about around the water cooler the next day. Check out the most memorable moments in Golden Globes history ahead.

Renée Zellweger Being in the Restroom When She Won

Winning a Golden Globe is a huge moment in any actor’s career, but when Zellweger won the award for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for her work in Nurse Betty in 2001, she was in the restroom. Awkwardness ensues when Zellweger is named the winner of the award and her Bridget Jones Diary costar Hugh Grant takes the stage to accept it on her behalf. Then, out from the side of the theatre, Zellweger comes rushing to the stage fro the restroom to give her real acceptance speech.

Elizabeth Taylor Slurring Her Lines on Stage

Taylor was tasked with presenting the award for Best Drama picture in 2001, but she might’ve had a few too many cocktails beforehand, which caused her to slur her speech when reading off the teleprompter. She even almost announced the winner of the category before naming its nominees. In the end, Dick Clark came to Taylor’s rescue and helped her finish her speech.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Roasting Hollywood’s Leading Men

Fey and Poehler will forever go down as two of the best Golden Globes hosts. When the comedians and longtime friends hosted for a second time in 2014, they held nothing back when making fun of some of Hollywood’s leading men. The roasted men including George Clooney (“Gravity is nominated for Best Film. It’s the story of how George Clooney would rather float away into space and die than to spend one more minute with a woman his own age.”) and Matthew McConaughey, who lost 45 pounds for Dallas Buyers Club “or what actresses call ‘being in a movie.'”

Jack Nicholson Confessing He’s High on Valium

After winning the award for Best Actor in a Drama Picture for his role in About Schmidt in 2003, Nicholson casually revealed that he took a Valium earlier that night, which was met with both cheers and cringes from the audience.

The Golden Globes Being Cancelled Because of the Writers’ Strike

Because of the 2008 Writers Guild strike, that year’s Golden Globes were cancelled after members of the Screen Actors Guild—aka many of the show’s celebrity guests—refused to cross the picket lines outside the venue. In fear of an empty red carpet and awards show, the Golden Globes were replaced with a press conference announcing the winners instead.

Tina Fey Calling Out Her Haters by Name

When Fey won the award for Best Actress in a TV Series Musical or Comedy in 2009, she came prepared with a list of online haters, who she told, “you can suck it.” The bit was met with applause and cheers from stars like Cameron Diaz and Penelope Cruz and definitely became one of the highlights of that year’s show.

Jodie Foster’s Sort-Of Coming Out Speech

After years of speculation, viewers believed that Foster came out in her speech at the 2013 Golden Globes, where she was awarded the the Cecile B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Whether Foster actually came out was unclear, but the actress sure did suggest something in her speech. “I guess I have a sudden urge to say something that I’ve never really been able to air in public,” Foster said. “But I’m just going to put it out there, right? Loud and proud, right? So I’m going to need your support on this. I am single.”

Jeremy Renner Complimenting Jennifer Lopez’s Cleavage

When presenting the award for Best Miniseries at the 2015 Golden Globes, Renner took a moment to compliment Lopez as his copresenter was opening the winner’s envelope. As Lopez was reading the winner, Renner told her, “You’ve got the globes, too.” The comment was met with gasps from the audience, but Lopez laughed it off.

Emma Thompson Taking Off Her Shoes on Stage

When Thompson presented the award for Best Screenplay at the 2014 Golden Globes, she did so with her shoes off. Holding her shoes in one hand (“This red. This is my blood,” she said) and a martini in the other, Thompson provided the audience with entertainment. When it was time for her to read the winner, she threw her shoes over her shoulder, handed off her martini and opened the envelope.

Lady Gaga Scooting Leonardo DiCaprio

When Lady Gaga won the award for Best Actress in a Miniseries at the 2016 Golden Globes, she had some trouble walking to the stage, so, as any of us would do, she pushed in some chairs so she could squeeze on by. DiCaprio was one of those chairs, and the moment of him being scooted by Gaga is priceless.

Angelina Jolie Jumping in a Pool After Winning

Before winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Miniseries for her work in Gia in 1999, Jolie promised reporters that she would jump into a pool at the after party if she won. She kept her promise and leaped into the pool, taking an Access Hollywood producer with her.

Chrissy Teigen’s Crying Face Becoming a Meme

Teigen’s crying face became the meme seen around the world when the camera panned to her when her husband John Legend won the award for Best Original Song in 2015 for his song “Glory” in Selma.

Cher’s Speechless Speech

Cher isn’t often speechless, but she was at the 1984 Golden Globes when she won an award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Silkwood. “Look at my dress until I think of something,” she told the audience. The twist was she wasn’t even wearing her dress. Her look was a leather skirt with fishnets.