Sleek Gold Watches That Instantly Elevate Your Look

Gold watches have always been status symbols in society, personifying wealth even as more affordable options became widely available. But this accessory seems even more luxurious now that everyone has a built-in clock in their smartphones. Watches almost evoke nostalgia for a simpler, bygone era. This nostalgia is so prevalent that there are plenty of SmartWatches out there that masquerade as stylish analog timepieces.

If you needed another reason to invest in a watch, consider the fact that women who wear watches just seem more put together. Perhaps it’s because they don’t need to go rummaging in a pocket or purse for their phones to tell you the time and can just answer with a flick of the wrist. They also took that extra step of carefully fastening on a watch before leaving for work and look like girl bosses in any meeting they walk into.

Gold watches add a touch of elegance to any outfit. You could wear jeans and T-shirt, then clasp on a watch before leaving, and that simple touch alone will up the ante on your look. There’s a presumption that there’s no way a woman who put on a watch and properly accessorized rolled out of bed 20 minutes before she had to leave for work — even if it’s a fact.

Whether you’re trying to put some distance between you and your phone or want to convince your boss you’re professional and worth promoting, we found the best gold watches for women that will suit your sense of style and budget.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Michael Kors Access Gen 4 Runway Smartwatch

If you want your watch to do a little bit more than tell time or act as an extension to your smartphone, you can still find a smartwatch that makes a fashion statement and doesn’t look like it came straight out of Silicon Valley. This Michael Kors Smartwatch is made of gold-toned stainless steel and is powered by Google’s Wear OS. You can monitor your heart-rate, receive notifications, map where you’re going with GPS, control your music, view your schedule for the day, ask it questions and even pay with this watch. The watch face is black, but you can change how the face appears through Google. This Runway watch has 24 hours of battery life and can charge in less than an hour. It’s equipped with the latest technology but it’s wrapped in a stylish frame by a designer who has been making watches for more than a decade.

2. Nine West Women's Gold-Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch

This round-faced watch can easily transition from a conference room setting to happy hour with your friends. Its modern design ensures that you can wear this watch every day instead of just at your office. The flexible watch band is made out of stainless steel mesh and has a mineral crystal lens. The face of the watch is described by Nine West as “light champagne” with gold hands and markers. It runs on a lithium metal battery, which does need to be replaced periodically. If the watch is too small on your wrist, don’t fret. It comes with a couple of extra links, so you can adjust the watch to suit your needs.

3. Anne Klein Women's Diamond-Accented Bracelet Watch

Black and gold are a classic color combo. This Anne Klein watch is a masterclass in contrasts, and your eye is automatically drawn from the black watch face to the shiny gold band. For those shoppers who believe diamonds are women’s best friends, they’ll like the tiny genuine diamond hovering above 12 o’clock. Noon and midnight just became even more special hours. The alloy bracelet has a jewelry clasp that is easy to fasten and remove. The Anne Klein brand has always balanced classic looks with innovative new details, which is why it stands out from the other gold watches in the crowd. This watch has been constructed with Japanese quartz movement, so your watch will always be precise and you’ll never be late. The band is not water-resistant though.