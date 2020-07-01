Gold Foil Greeting Cards That Are Stylish and Thoughtful

You’re on a mission to find the perfect greeting card set. Card stands are full of dog cards, comic illustrations, shoes covered in glitter and cards that contain jokes so inappropriate that you’d never send to your grandma. We love high heels as much as the next gal but not on a greeting card. If you’re starting to feel that you’ll never find a tasteful card, you should check out on picks for the best gold foil greeting cards.

Gold foil adds a touch of shine without looking like you dumped a bag of glitter on the card. It adds a surprise element to the card and often the envelope, too, getting the person opening the card excited. That shiny gold is also luxurious.

We picked out three sets of cards. One has fun phrases and vibrant colors. It’s definitely a card set for millennials. Another pick includes a fun gold foil geometric pattern, while our last choice allows you to put your own personal stamp on your greeting card. These cards can be used for nearly any occasion, whether you’re saying thank you or congratulating someone on an achievement, so you can always have a set on-hand.

1. Sweetzer & Orange Set of 48 Congratulations Cards

Your friends and family will love getting these glossy greeting cards. Say congratulations with these vibrant gold-foil cards. With fun greetings like “Time to Party” and “Like a Boss,” you have eight card designs to choose from. The inside of the card is matte, so you can write your personalized note to your friends easily, without smearing. These thick, durable cards won’t bend in the mail and come with a set of white envelopes.

2. Hallmark Blank Cards Gold Foil Lines

If instead of a specific greeting card, you want blank cards with an interesting pattern on the front, look no further. This set from Hallmark comes with 10 gray cards with a gold foil geometric pattern and matching envelopes. With this set, it’s generic, yet classy, so you can send cards for any occasion, from celebrations to just a note to say hi. The cards are thick, so they won’t bend on their journey to your family member or friend’s house.

3. Designer Greetings Monogram Boxed Note Cards

Instead of a generic greeting card, you could opt for your own personalized stationery. You can put your monogram, from letters A to Z, on this card made out of ivory card stock. This refined move will make you feel extra fancy. If you like the simple style of these cards but don’t want your first initial on the card, you can also choose from a fleur de lis, a heart or a simple border. With this set of 10 cards, you also get 10 gold foil-lined envelopes.