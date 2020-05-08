Stylish Gold Earrings You’ll Want to Wear Everywhere

Every woman should have a beautiful, but simple pair of gold earrings in her arsenal. Gold earrings go with most of the outfits in your closet. With the right pair of earrings, you’ll be able to wear them to any event and for any occasion. When you’re running late and trying to get out the door, it’s smart to have a pair of fail-safe earrings you can leave in a jewelry tray. One of these pairs of earrings we selected below could be that pair for you.

You can wear our picks to work, to a family gathering, on a date or on a night out on the town with your friends. These accessories can go from day to night (and back again) seamlessly. Statement earrings are great and all, but a reliable pair of earrings you can wear over-and-over again are a girl’s real best friend. That’s not to say gold earrings have to be boring and basic, though.

We selected three pairs of high-quality earrings that appeal to several different styles. For the girl who religiously follows all trends or just wants a hint of rock ’n’ roll, the chain earrings will be right up her alley. If she just wants some classic hoops, well, we’ve done her one better. We picked out a set that will raise her four pairs of hoops of all different sizes. And for the girl who wants her accessories with a side of sparkle, we found some classy, timeless twinklers that’ll stand out from her earlobes.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Gold Chain Earrings Ear Cuffs

Made out of sterling silver and plated with 14K gold, these earrings are very on-trend. The bar-chain cuff combo looks simultaneously dainty and bold. You can wear them everywhere and with every outfit. Also, if you’re someone who always loses the back of their earring, you won’t have to worry about that with this particular earring style. The post will stay attached to the base. These earrings make for a fun gift and come in a nice gift box.

2. ORAZIO 4 Pairs Stainless Steel Hoop Earrings Set

This high-polished, stainless steel hoop set from ORAZIO includes four sets of hoops in varying sizes. If you like having a variety of gold hoop earrings, this is the perfect set for you. These shiny gold earrings will stand out and are lightweight on your earlobe, so you won’t feel the discomfort that comes with wearing too-heavy earrings. There’s also a secure clasp in back to ensure your earrings stay in your earlobes.

3. PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Earrings

If you like a little glitter with your gold, these PAVOI earrings might be your best bet. Elegant without looking like too much, these earrings look delicate while adding an extra sparkle to your evening. The back is rounded, hoop-shaped and connects to the earring bar, unlike other earrings. No one will be able to see the earring clasp from behind if you wear an updo. The 14K gold-plated cubic zirconia earrings are hypoallergenic as well as nickel- and lead-free.