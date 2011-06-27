Best of Glastonbury Street Style From Around the Web

Glastonbury is certainly about music, like all music festivals. But, when Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and other Brit “it” chicks are consistently in attendance, it takes on a style vibe that can’t be ignored.
Kate got into a bit of a tiff with a security guard (she sure is a spunky one), but she looked cute doing it! Click through for more girls in their wellies and Mulberry bags. Of course, girls from the UK know how to manage to look good in the rain.
Poppy Delevigne rocked the red skinnies look hard in the Scarlet Jean by Paige Denim and her Mulberry bag is adorbs.
Kate wears the wellies she made famous effortlessly.
Lily Donaldson wore her fashion-blogger esque denim cut-offs perfectly.
This chick looks like a modern day Woodstock hippie princess and I like it.
Cara Delevigne took a kind of 80s boho approach in denim overalls and turquoise sunnies. See, it got sunny!
There's two Alexa shots because she's just that good. This photo convinces you to get on the Barbour jacket bandwagon if you haven't yet.
And here she proves that leopard is not a trend, it's a lifestyle.