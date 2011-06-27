Best of Glastonbury Street Style From Around the Web

Glastonbury is certainly about music, like all music festivals. But, when Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and other Brit “it” chicks are consistently in attendance, it takes on a style vibe that can’t be ignored.

Kate got into a bit of a tiff with a security guard (she sure is a spunky one), but she looked cute doing it! Click through for more girls in their wellies and Mulberry bags. Of course, girls from the UK know how to manage to look good in the rain.