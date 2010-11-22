Best Glasses For Your Face Shape

Whether or not you actually need them to see is irrelevant. Legally blind? Rocking 20/20 vision? One of the most of-the-moment ways to change up your look is with a pair of glasses. From screen siren Megan Fox to Gwen Stefanis impossibly cool offspring, Kingston Rossdale, practically everyone has been spotted geeking out in the accessory. And now theyre easier than ever to get a hold of thanks to the launch of Solstice Sunglass Boutiques e-commerce site!

But how do you know which pair will work best with your features and face shape? Here to help you find the perfect fit are Eden Wexler, sunglass stylist to the stars and Director of PR for Solstice Sunglass Boutique and Safilo USA, and David Solvibile of See Eyewears West Village luxury glasses boutique. Their tips are sure to get you looking frame-worthy in no time.



Tips To Try While You Try On:

Do The Smile Test. Will and Grace alumna Debra Messing with whom Wexler developed this foolproof techniqueis is among the 10,000+ celebrities that Wexler has fitted for shades in her career. Smile with your glasses on, and if they rise up off your nose-bridge, then they are not fitting correctly! Fuller cheekbones (a defining characteristic of a heart-shaped face) will tend to raise the glasses, so Wexler suggests that if youve got em, look for a frame that is shallow enough that its not going to rest on your cheeks.

The eye (area) has it. Pay attention to the size and shape of your eyes and the surrounding area, and remember the hazards that come with wearing a pair of glasses or shades that are too big or too small. Too big (i.e. wide) and the glasses will look absurd; too small and they are going to cut off your visibility, Solvibile says. Another facial nuance you shouldnt ignore? The size of your nose-bridge. Wexler advises that you make sure your [specs] have the proper nose-pads so that the frames stay put.

Seek professional help. Make sure that your glasses arent just an optical illusion and that they actually fit as well on you as they look in the store or on the computer screen. Both Wexler and Solvibile advise you go to an eyewear or sunglasses boutique and consult with their experts, who fit people for glasses all day long. Might we suggest your local Solstice or See Eyewear?