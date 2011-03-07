StyleCaster
Best of the Givenchy Front Row!

Kerry Pieri
by
I adore some front row pics in the morning. All of the fashion focused are living large in Paris right now, and getting all kinds of fancy in light of the fact that they’ll be endlessly photographed.

Givenchy has been the center of much gossip lately because its lovely Creative Director, Ricardo Tisci, seems to have to spend half of his time denying chatter of his imminent demise, and the other half designing cool, moody, gothic-turned-on-its-head looks for the storied fashion house.

The theme of this front row seems to be sheer, with Nicole Richie deciding leather is more her thing. Click through for Ricardo’s girls.

Anna Dello Russo took Givenchy's oversize leopard from last season and styled it boho with a little fur vest.

Julia Restoin-Roitfeld went sheer black in beautiful separates by the brand.

That Florence Welch is so hot right now. She grounded her ethereal skirt with a more matter of face blazer.

Nicole Richie usually likes things on the other side of flowy, but opted for a streamlined leather dress in brown paired with a top knot and serious shoes. I kind of love it.

