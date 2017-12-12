37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Scroll To See More Images

To be incredibly honest with you, I’ve never been good at gift-giving. In fact, I’d actually call myself bad at gift-giving—maybe even miserable at it. I once waited until February to get my Secret Santa a gift from the wishlist she’d thoughtfully laid out in November; by the time I got to it, more than half of it was sold out, so I resorted to sending her money on Venmo, instead. Yeah, that’s how horrible I am at gift-giving.

But I’ve realized something: Retailers make gift-giving easy on us. A quick glimpse at Urban Outfitters’ or Anthropologie’s carefully curated holiday gift guides will reveal that the internet is loaded with incredible—and incredibly cool—gifts under $100.

The buyers (and marketers) at our favorite retailers have, essentially, done the work for us. They’ve realized that our astrology-loving friends would benefit from a zodiac sign-themed catch-all tray, or zodiac sign-themed candle, or zodiac sign-themed necklace and ring set. They’ve caught on to the fact that tarot cards, crystals and sage bundles are some of this year’s must-haves, and they’ve stocked up on them accordingly.

They’ve also loaded up on timelessly enticing items—like instant-print cameras the size of your phone, or cocktail shaker sets that are as pretty as they are useful, or beach towels that are so cute and Instagrammable that you’ll be mentally planning your next vacation before you’ve even managed to add the damn thing to your cart.

The best thing about these gifts? You don’t have to have someone in mind when you shop them. You can fly blind, comb through the offerings and wait until you inevitably feel inspired by one of the items you see. And trust me when I say: You will. In the process of making this gift guide, I’ve already come up with gifts for, like, six of my friends—and I’m genuinely excited about the gift-giving process for the first time ever. (I’m not kidding or exaggerating. At all.)

So whether you’re shopping for the Secret Santa you’ve long neglected, the best friend who already has everything or, you know, yourself, you’re sure to find something worth the buy. Ahead, I’ve rounded up 37 of the coolest, best gifts under $100 I’ve found—a handful of which I already own, and a handful of which I’m about to buy for my closest friends.

Kodak Printomatic Instant Digital Camera, $70 at Urban Outfitters

For the amateur photographer (or professional Instagrammer) who wants to fill their space with photos.

The Woman Cards, $20 at Anthropologie

The ultimate party trick? Whipping out a deck of feminist AF cards.

Bejeweled Flask, $18 at Urban Outfitters

If a bedazzled flask is good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for your coolest friend. (Not gonna lie—bought this as soon as I saw it.)

Instax Mini Glitter Picture Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

You can never go wrong with a picture frame—especially one filled with glitter.

Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This one requires no explanation.

Fizz Boom Bath! Bath Bomb Set, $19.95 at Urban Outfitters

The bath bomb-lover will cherish the opportunity to craft their own luxe experience from scratch.

Capri Blue Moon Mini Zodiac Candle, $11.20 at Anthropologie

If the only thing your friend loves more than lighting candles is sending you astrology memes, this gift has their name all over it.

Kocostar Lip Mask Set, $26.60 at Anthropologie

A go-to for celebrities during red carpet season, these lip masks promise to enhance your already-luscious pout—and to give you an at-home spa experience that’s Instagrammable as hell.

The Wild Unknown Tarot Set, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Tarot is everywhere—and this deck is incredibly pretty.

LED Gala Essential Oil Diffuser, $65 at Urban Outfitters

The person who goes through candles like candy will benefit greatly from a long-lasting, refillable scent diffuser. Plus, they’ll love looking at this sparkly little thing.

Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A must-have for anyone who just got a bar cart, loves playing bartender for their friends or—you know—enjoys drinking. (For what it’s worth, I own this, and it’s absolutely as pretty as it looks.)

Spitfire Girl Energy Cleansing Set, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Sage makes for a seriously pretty, useful and on-trend gift.

P.F. Candle Co. Double Wick Jar Candle, $32 at Urban Outfitters

Candles are pretty much no-fail gifts—especially when they come in scent blends like “Coconut Grove” and “Patchouli Sweetgrass.”

Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters

As practical as your average catch-all dress—but a lot more fun.

Metallic Ombre Stemless Wine Glass (Set of 2), $29 at Urban Outfitters

The only thing better than a stemless wine glass? A metallic ombre stemless wine glass.

Mini USB Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Himalayan salt lamps are definitely the new black. And moon-shaped Himalayan salt lamps are definitely the new Himalayan salt lamps.

Beach, Please! Giant Towel, $38 at Bando

This eye-catching number is practically begging to be Instagrammed.

Edible Flowers Grow Kit, $34 at Anthropologie

Edible flowers are one of those trendy things I can’t quite wrap my head around. But your coolest friend probably knows about them, loves them and would truly enjoy the change to grow some of their own.

Marbled Pillar Candle, $20.80 at Anthropologie

This candle is so pretty your friend won’t even care what it smells like.

Not a Dream Ashtray, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Ashtrays make for seriously cute home decor—whether you use them for their intended purpose or not.

Mystical Hand Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A flask that gives off major tarot vibes? How many is too many?

Crosley Exclusive Corduroy Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Your coolest friend would totally appreciate a record player. And lucky for you, this chic corduroy option is available for less than $100.

Female Form Mug, $14 at Urban Outfitters

You know you have a friend who’d love one (or more) of these.

Cube Wireless LED Speaker, $78.40 at Anthropologie

Wireless speakers are one of those things everyone needs—and no one thinks to buy for themselves. Be the MVP your friend needs and deserves by shopping this genuinely pretty light-up speaker from Anthropologie.

Work It Out Gym Bag, $35 at Bando

As Instagrammable as it is on point.

Urban Green Makers Terrarium Kit, $36 at Anthropologie

For the plant-loving friend who’s ready to graduate from low-maintenance succulents to dreamy AF terrariums.

Crosley Princess Phone, $60 at Urban Outfitters

The coolest person in your live is probably edgy enough to still use a landline.

Modern Sprout Flower Garden Kit, $14 at Anthropologie

For the plant mom who doesn’t have room in her apartment for an actual garden.

Calhoun and Co. Moon Phases Throw Blanket, $98 at Urban Outfitters

For the person who wants to cuddle up under the night sky every single evening.

Too Cold to Hold Drink Sleeve Set, $7.99 at Bando

I was pretty positive drink sleeves couldn’t be cute—until I saw these, that is.

Matcha Whisk and Shaker Gift Set, $65 at Urban Outfitters

My former roommate had one of these and absolutely swore by it. If your friend is a matcha fiend, this is the gift for them.

Polaroid Originals Apple Instant Camera, $160 at Urban Outfitters

Your coolest friend is definitely cool enough to carry around this mammoth (and incredibly cute) Polaroid camera.

Eva NYC Mini Flat Iron, $30 at Anthropologie

On-the-go flat irons are a bona fide necessity. And when they’re this cute, who could possibly resist?

Species by the Thousands Dream Kit, $30 at Anthropologie

Give your friend the gift of sweet dreams over and over and over again with this sweet little dream kit.

Float On Giant Innertube, $17.99 at Bando

Perfect fodder for your coolest friend’s next idyllic Instagram.

Celestial Heat Reactive Mug, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Watching the constellations light up as you pour hot beverages into this mug never gets old. (Trust me, my roommate has one—it never gets old.)

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

When all else fails, rest assured knowing you can never go wrong with a bath tray.

A version of this story was originally published in November 2015.