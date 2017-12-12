StyleCaster
Share

37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

What's hot
StyleCaster

37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Lindsey Lanquist
by

Scroll To See More Images

To be incredibly honest with you, I’ve never been good at gift-giving. In fact, I’d actually call myself bad at gift-giving—maybe even miserable at it. I once waited until February to get my Secret Santa a gift from the wishlist she’d thoughtfully laid out in November; by the time I got to it, more than half of it was sold out, so I resorted to sending her money on Venmo, instead. Yeah, that’s how horrible I am at gift-giving.

But I’ve realized something: Retailers make gift-giving easy on us. A quick glimpse at Urban Outfitters’ or Anthropologie’s carefully curated holiday gift guides will reveal that the internet is loaded with incredible—and incredibly cool—gifts under $100.

MORE: Literally Just 101 Stocking Stuffers You Can Score for $50 or Less

The buyers (and marketers) at our favorite retailers have, essentially, done the work for us. They’ve realized that our astrology-loving friends would benefit from a zodiac sign-themed catch-all tray, or zodiac sign-themed candle, or zodiac sign-themed necklace and ring set. They’ve caught on to the fact that tarot cards, crystals and sage bundles are some of this year’s must-haves, and they’ve stocked up on them accordingly.

They’ve also loaded up on timelessly enticing items—like instant-print cameras the size of your phone, or cocktail shaker sets that are as pretty as they are useful, or beach towels that are so cute and Instagrammable that you’ll be mentally planning your next vacation before you’ve even managed to add the damn thing to your cart.

MORE: 33 New-Agey Gifts Your Crystal-Obsessed Friends Will Love

The best thing about these gifts? You don’t have to have someone in mind when you shop them. You can fly blind, comb through the offerings and wait until you inevitably feel inspired by one of the items you see. And trust me when I say: You will. In the process of making this gift guide, I’ve already come up with gifts for, like, six of my friends—and I’m genuinely excited about the gift-giving process for the first time ever. (I’m not kidding or exaggerating. At all.)

So whether you’re shopping for the Secret Santa you’ve long neglected, the best friend who already has everything or, you know, yourself, you’re sure to find something worth the buy. Ahead, I’ve rounded up 37 of the coolest, best gifts under $100 I’ve found—a handful of which I already own, and a handful of which I’m about to buy for my closest friends.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Kodak Printomatic Instant Digital Camera, $70 at Urban Outfitters

For the amateur photographer (or professional Instagrammer) who wants to fill their space with photos.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

The Woman Cards, $20 at Anthropologie

The ultimate party trick? Whipping out a deck of feminist AF cards.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Bejeweled Flask, $18 at Urban Outfitters

If a bedazzled flask is good enough for Rihanna, it’s good enough for your coolest friend. (Not gonna lie—bought this as soon as I saw it.)

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Instax Mini Glitter Picture Frame, $6 at Urban Outfitters

You can never go wrong with a picture frame—especially one filled with glitter.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Sipski Shower Wine Glass Holder, $18 at Urban Outfitters

This one requires no explanation.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Fizz Boom Bath! Bath Bomb Set, $19.95 at Urban Outfitters

The bath bomb-lover will cherish the opportunity to craft their own luxe experience from scratch.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Capri Blue Moon Mini Zodiac Candle, $11.20 at Anthropologie

If the only thing your friend loves more than lighting candles is sending you astrology memes, this gift has their name all over it.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Kocostar Lip Mask Set, $26.60 at Anthropologie

A go-to for celebrities during red carpet season, these lip masks promise to enhance your already-luscious pout—and to give you an at-home spa experience that’s Instagrammable as hell.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

The Wild Unknown Tarot Set, $39.99 at Urban Outfitters

Tarot is everywhere—and this deck is incredibly pretty.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

LED Gala Essential Oil Diffuser, $65 at Urban Outfitters

The person who goes through candles like candy will benefit greatly from a long-lasting, refillable scent diffuser. Plus, they’ll love looking at this sparkly little thing.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Oil Slick Bar Cocktail Shaker Set, $34 at Urban Outfitters

A must-have for anyone who just got a bar cart, loves playing bartender for their friends or—you know—enjoys drinking. (For what it’s worth, I own this, and it’s absolutely as pretty as it looks.)

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Spitfire Girl Energy Cleansing Set, $24 at Urban Outfitters

Sage makes for a seriously pretty, useful and on-trend gift.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

P.F. Candle Co. Double Wick Jar Candle, $32 at Urban Outfitters

Candles are pretty much no-fail gifts—especially when they come in scent blends like “Coconut Grove” and “Patchouli Sweetgrass.”

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Zodiac Trinket Catch-All Dish, $18 at Urban Outfitters

As practical as your average catch-all dress—but a lot more fun.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Metallic Ombre Stemless Wine Glass (Set of 2), $29 at Urban Outfitters

The only thing better than a stemless wine glass? A metallic ombre stemless wine glass.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Mini USB Moon Himalayan Salt Lamp, $29 at Urban Outfitters

Himalayan salt lamps are definitely the new black. And moon-shaped Himalayan salt lamps are definitely the new Himalayan salt lamps.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Beach, Please! Giant Towel, $38 at Bando

This eye-catching number is practically begging to be Instagrammed.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Edible Flowers Grow Kit, $34 at Anthropologie

Edible flowers are one of those trendy things I can’t quite wrap my head around. But your coolest friend probably knows about them, loves them and would truly enjoy the change to grow some of their own.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Marbled Pillar Candle, $20.80 at Anthropologie

This candle is so pretty your friend won’t even care what it smells like.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Not a Dream Ashtray, $10 at Urban Outfitters

Ashtrays make for seriously cute home decor—whether you use them for their intended purpose or not.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Mystical Hand Etched Flask, $16 at Urban Outfitters

A flask that gives off major tarot vibes? How many is too many?

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Crosley Exclusive Corduroy Cruiser Bluetooth Record Player, $99 at Urban Outfitters

Your coolest friend would totally appreciate a record player. And lucky for you, this chic corduroy option is available for less than $100.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Female Form Mug, $14 at Urban Outfitters

You know you have a friend who’d love one (or more) of these.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Cube Wireless LED Speaker, $78.40 at Anthropologie

Wireless speakers are one of those things everyone needs—and no one thinks to buy for themselves. Be the MVP your friend needs and deserves by shopping this genuinely pretty light-up speaker from Anthropologie.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Work It Out Gym Bag, $35 at Bando

As Instagrammable as it is on point.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Urban Green Makers Terrarium Kit, $36 at Anthropologie

For the plant-loving friend who’s ready to graduate from low-maintenance succulents to dreamy AF terrariums.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Crosley Princess Phone, $60 at Urban Outfitters

The coolest person in your live is probably edgy enough to still use a landline.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Modern Sprout Flower Garden Kit, $14 at Anthropologie

For the plant mom who doesn’t have room in her apartment for an actual garden.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Calhoun and Co. Moon Phases Throw Blanket, $98 at Urban Outfitters

For the person who wants to cuddle up under the night sky every single evening.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Too Cold to Hold Drink Sleeve Set, $7.99 at Bando

I was pretty positive drink sleeves couldn’t be cute—until I saw these, that is.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Matcha Whisk and Shaker Gift Set, $65 at Urban Outfitters

My former roommate had one of these and absolutely swore by it. If your friend is a matcha fiend, this is the gift for them.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Polaroid Originals Apple Instant Camera, $160 at Urban Outfitters

Your coolest friend is definitely cool enough to carry around this mammoth (and incredibly cute) Polaroid camera.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Eva NYC Mini Flat Iron, $30 at Anthropologie

On-the-go flat irons are a bona fide necessity. And when they’re this cute, who could possibly resist?

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Species by the Thousands Dream Kit, $30 at Anthropologie

Give your friend the gift of sweet dreams over and over and over again with this sweet little dream kit.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Float On Giant Innertube, $17.99 at Bando

Perfect fodder for your coolest friend’s next idyllic Instagram.

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Celestial Heat Reactive Mug, $16 at Urban Outfitters

Watching the constellations light up as you pour hot beverages into this mug never gets old. (Trust me, my roommate has one—it never gets old.)

STYLECASTER | 37 Gifts That Are Actually Cool Enough for Your Coolest Friend

Me Time Bamboo Bath Tray Caddy, $49 at Urban Outfitters

When all else fails, rest assured knowing you can never go wrong with a bath tray.

 

A version of this story was originally published in November 2015.

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share