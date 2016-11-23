StyleCaster
Share

Editors’ Picks: 20 STYLECASTER-Approved Gifts to Score From Fossil

What's hot
StyleCaster
Post sponsored by

Editors’ Picks: 20 STYLECASTER-Approved Gifts to Score From Fossil

Leah Faye Cooper
by
Editors’ Picks: 20 STYLECASTER-Approved Gifts to Score From Fossil
21 Start slideshow

It’s that time of year again, when your giddiness over the holiday season (food! parties! food!) is inevitably paired with the stress of buying gifts. Checking off every name on your list can be a daunting task, and one that sends you to countless shops and websites when you should be sipping egg nog and watching “Home Alone.” Our solution? Finding one spot that has tons of cool merch and snagging multiple presents all at once.

This is why we’re currently perusing finds from Fossil. There are, of course, watches for the friend or loved one in desperate need of an upgrade, but also leather goods for the person who can’t seem to stop collecting handbags. Add to that jewelry, home accessories, notebooks, and sunglasses, and, well, consider your shopping woes quelled.

From classic watches upgraded with smart technology to crystal-bedecked earrings, here are the 20 best gifts from Fossil to shop this season.

MORE: Enter for the Chance to Win Editor-Approved Fossil Accessories for the Holidays

0 Thoughts?
1 of 21
A sleek, Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch.
A sleek, Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch.

Q Wander Touchscreen Light Brown Leather Smartwatch, $295; at Fossil

An embellished cross-body.
An embellished cross-body.

Piper Toaster Bag, $198; at Fossil

Wristwear that tracks everything from steps to calories burned.
Wristwear that tracks everything from steps to calories burned.

Q Marshal Touchscreen Brown Leather Smartwatch, $295; at Fossil

Glizty drop earrings that work for day or night.
Glizty drop earrings that work for day or night.

Vintage Glitz Dot Silver-Tone Earrings, $38; at Fossil

Fragrant soy wax candles.
Fragrant soy wax candles.

Illume Luxury Scented Candles, $10 each; at Fossil

Stickers for personalizing basic leather pieces.
Stickers for personalizing basic leather pieces.

Robot Stickers, $18; at Fossil

A smart phone–compatible watch.
A smart phone–compatible watch.

Fossil Q Tailor Dark Navy Leather Hybrid Smartwatch, $195; at Fossil

A delicate cuff.
A delicate cuff.

Glitz Open Flex Cuff, $48; at Fossil

A classic shopper tote.
A classic shopper tote.

Rachel Tote, $158; at Fossil

A leather charging wallet.
A leather charging wallet.

Charging Wallet, $98; at Fossil

A punchy passport case.
A punchy passport case.

RFID Passport Case, $75; at Fossil

Vintage-inspired sunglasses.
Vintage-inspired sunglasses.

Whitlow Cat Eye Sunglasses, $85; at Fossil

Special occasion earrings.
Special occasion earrings.

Shimmer Rose Gold-Tone Front Back Drop Earrings, $58; at Fossil

A sturdy canvas backpack.
A sturdy canvas backpack.

Sportsman Backpack, $128; at Fossil

A sculptural brass bracelete.
A sculptural brass bracelete.

Soko Horn Line Cuff, $78; at Fossil

An ultra-slim card case.
An ultra-slim card case.

Card Case, $28; at Fossil

A classic notebook.
A classic notebook.

Moleskin Journal, $20; at Fossil

An embellished bracelet.
An embellished bracelet.

Gemstone Wrap Bracelet, $68; at Fossil

A casual saddle bag.
A casual saddle bag.

Harper Small Saddle Bag, $148; at Fossil

A super shimmery watch.
A super shimmery watch.

Jacqueline Three-Hand Graystone Leather Watch, $125; at Fossil

Enter to Win Editor-Approved Fossil Accessories
Enter to Win Editor-Approved Fossil Accessories

If you liked our editors' gift picks from Fossil, you’ll definitely want to enter this holiday giveaway.

Click here to enter for the chance to win some of the awesome, editor-approved accessories featured in this gift guide.

NYC's Cool-Girl Clothing Shop Just Launched E-Commerce

Next slideshow starts in 10s

NYC's Cool-Girl Clothing Shop Just Launched E-Commerce
  • A sleek, Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch.
  • An embellished cross-body.
  • Wristwear that tracks everything from steps to calories burned.
  • Glizty drop earrings that work for day or night.
  • Fragrant soy wax candles.
  • Stickers for personalizing basic leather pieces.
  • A smart phone–compatible watch.
  • A delicate cuff.
  • A classic shopper tote.
  • A leather charging wallet.
  • A punchy passport case.
  • Vintage-inspired sunglasses.
  • Special occasion earrings.
  • A sturdy canvas backpack.
  • A sculptural brass bracelete.
  • An ultra-slim card case.
  • A classic notebook.
  • An embellished bracelet.
  • A casual saddle bag.
  • A super shimmery watch.
  • Enter to Win Editor-Approved Fossil Accessories
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share