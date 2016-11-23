Editors’ Picks: 20 STYLECASTER-Approved Gifts to Score From Fossil

It’s that time of year again, when your giddiness over the holiday season (food! parties! food!) is inevitably paired with the stress of buying gifts. Checking off every name on your list can be a daunting task, and one that sends you to countless shops and websites when you should be sipping egg nog and watching “Home Alone.” Our solution? Finding one spot that has tons of cool merch and snagging multiple presents all at once.
This is why we’re currently perusing finds from Fossil. There are, of course, watches for the friend or loved one in desperate need of an upgrade, but also leather goods for the person who can’t seem to stop collecting handbags. Add to that jewelry, home accessories, notebooks, and sunglasses, and, well, consider your shopping woes quelled.
From classic watches upgraded with smart technology to crystal-bedecked earrings, here are the 20 best gifts from Fossil to shop this season.
A sleek, Bluetooth-enabled smartwatch.
Q Wander Touchscreen Light Brown Leather Smartwatch, $295; at Fossil
An embellished cross-body.
Piper Toaster Bag, $198; at Fossil
Wristwear that tracks everything from steps to calories burned.
Q Marshal Touchscreen Brown Leather Smartwatch, $295; at Fossil
Glizty drop earrings that work for day or night.
Vintage Glitz Dot Silver-Tone Earrings, $38; at Fossil
Fragrant soy wax candles.
Illume Luxury Scented Candles, $10 each; at Fossil
Stickers for personalizing basic leather pieces.
Robot Stickers, $18; at Fossil
A smart phone–compatible watch.
Fossil Q Tailor Dark Navy Leather Hybrid Smartwatch, $195; at Fossil
A delicate cuff.
Glitz Open Flex Cuff, $48; at Fossil
A leather charging wallet.
Charging Wallet, $98; at Fossil
A punchy passport case.
RFID Passport Case, $75; at Fossil
Vintage-inspired sunglasses.
Whitlow Cat Eye Sunglasses, $85; at Fossil
Special occasion earrings.
Shimmer Rose Gold-Tone Front Back Drop Earrings, $58; at Fossil
A sturdy canvas backpack.
Sportsman Backpack, $128; at Fossil
A sculptural brass bracelete.
Soko Horn Line Cuff, $78; at Fossil
A classic notebook.
Moleskin Journal, $20; at Fossil
An embellished bracelet.
Gemstone Wrap Bracelet, $68; at Fossil
A casual saddle bag.
Harper Small Saddle Bag, $148; at Fossil
A super shimmery watch.
Jacqueline Three-Hand Graystone Leather Watch, $125; at Fossil