StyleCaster
Share

The 15 Best Gifts For Fans of The Royal Family—From Princess Diana’s Sheep Sweater to Collectible Figurines

What's hot
StyleCaster

The 15 Best Gifts For Fans of The Royal Family—From Princess Diana’s Sheep Sweater to Collectible Figurines

Katie Decker-Jacoby
by
The 15 Best Gifts For Fans of The Royal Family—From Princess Diana’s Sheep Sweater to Collectible Figurines
Photo: RANDOM HOUSE; ROWING BLAZERS; HUNNYBEEHOME/ETSY; FUNKO POP!; ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.

Scroll To See More Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

The British royal family’s reach goes far beyond those who live in England. They have fans from all around the world, with so many tuning into every single thing that happens within the family. You might very well know (or be) one of those royal family enthusiasts, and if that’s the case, you’re in for a treat because we’ve rounded up a list of the best gifts for royal family fans.

From Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater to collectible Funko Pop! figurines, you’re bound to find a present on this list. We’ve even included books, too, like Prince Harry’s Spare and Meghan Markle’s cookbook.

It’s time to pick your player(s): Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle or the Queen’s corgis because we’ve got it all in this gift guide. Keep reading for the 15 best gifts for the die-hard royal family fan in your life.

RELATED: Kate Middleton Just Determined Your Holiday Party Look & It’s Surprisingly On Sale At Revolve 

Rowing Blazers Warm & Wonderful Men's Sheep Sweater

Photo: Rowing Blazers.

Rowing Blazers Warm & Wonderful Men’s Sheep Sweater

Rowing Blazers recreated Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater, and it looks pretty dang close to the original if you ask us. 

Rowing Blazers Sheep Sweater $295
Buy Now

Spare by Prince Harry

Courtesy of: Random House.

Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex

If they have yet to dive into all of the spicy stories from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, there’s no better gift to get them.

'Spare' $22.99 (was $38)
Buy Now

Funko Pop! Queen Elizabeth II with Corgi Amazon

Photo: Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Queen Elizabeth II with Corgi

Did you know Funko Pop! has a royal family collection? Collectors will be thrilled to receive this Queen Elizabeth II figurine that even comes with one of her famous corgis. 

Funko Pop! Queen Elizabeth with Corgi $13.50 (was $15)
Buy Now

LEGO Architecture Buckingham Palace 21029 Landmark Building Set Amazon

Photo: LEGO.

LEGO Architecture Buckingham Palace 21029 Landmark Building Set

A LEGO set is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to build things. They’ll feel so accomplished when they finish this 780-piece Buckingham Palace.

LEGO Architecture Buckingham Palace Set $169.97
Buy Now

Princess Diana Eagles Fan Crewneck Sweatshirt Etsy

Photo: ShopBisfor/Etsy.

Princess Diana Eagles Fan Crewneck Sweatshirt

If they’re not into the sheep look, get them this cute Princess Diana sweatshirt. It features the beloved photo of her wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket. 

Princess Diana Eagles Fan Sweatshirt $34.95+
Buy Now

Sea Samira Wool Sheep Sweater Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Sea.

Sea Samira Wool Sheep Sweater

The Samira Wool Sheep Sweater isn’t the exact one Princess Diana sported, but it’s still super adorable and royal-inspired. 

Sea Samira Wool Sheep Sweater $425
Buy Now

Here for the Tea Royal Family Ceramic Coffee Mug Etsy

Photo: HunnyBeeHome/Etsy.

Here for the Tea Royal Family Ceramic Coffee Mug

As we all know, Brits love their tea. Gift them this coffee mug that shows all of the main members of the royal family. 

Here for the Tea Royal Family Mug $17.98+
Buy Now

Funko Pop! Princess Diana Amazon

Photo: Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Princess Diana 

Princess Diana’s revenge dress is absolutely iconic and so is this Funko Pop! figurine of her wearing it. 

Funko Pop! Princess Diana $19.95
Buy Now

Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen and HRH The Duchess of Sussex Amazon

Photo: Clarkson Potter.

Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen and HRH The Duchess of Sussex 

Meghan Markle joined forces with the Hubb Community Kitchen to create a cookbook of 50 recipes. Coconut Chicken Curry, Caramelized Plum Upside-Down Cake and Spiced Mint Tea are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes that you can recreate on your own.

'Together: Our Community Cookbook' $16
Buy Now

Funko Pop! Duchess of Cambridge Kate Amazon

Photo: Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Duchess of Cambridge Kate

If you’re already buying them Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana’s figurines, you might as well add to their collection with this Kate Middleton one

Funko Pop! Duchess of Cambridge Kate $49.90 (was $59.88)
Buy Now

Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family by Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito Amazon

Photo: Ulysses Press.

Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family by Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito

If they think they have a high royal family IQ, put them to the test with this trivia book. They’ll have a blast learning about the family through facts, anecdotes and all the juicy deets. 

'Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern… $15.29
Buy Now

New English Teas New English Teas Diana Princess Of Wales Tea Tin Amazon

Photo: New English Teas.

New English Teas Diana Princess Of Wales Tea Tin

Help them get their caffeine fix by gifting them this beautiful tin that’s packed with 40 bags of English Breakfast tea. 

New English Teas Diana Princess Of… $11.99
Buy Now

Funko Pop! Prince William Amazon

Photo: Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Prince William

We swear this is the last Funko Pop! in this list. Round out their collection with Prince William. His figurine is the most expensive of the bunch, but if your giftee is a die-hard stan, why not take the plunge? 

Funko Pop! Prince William $107.49 (was $125.38)
Buy Now

Kate and William Royal Mug Etsy

Photo: AfternoonQueensUK/Etsy.

Kate and William Royal Mug 

Those who ship Kate and William will be in awe of this limited-edition mug that’s inspired by the couple’s wedding at Westminster Abbey. 

Kate and William Royal Mug $50.20
Buy Now

Gibson Games Our Glorious Queen Jigsaw Puzzle Amazon

Photo: Gibson Games.

Our Glorious Queen Jigsaw Puzzle

The puzzle guru in your life will enjoy piecing together this Queen Elizabeth II one. It contains 500 pieces and depicts the Queen at several stages of her life. 

Gibson Games Our Glorious Queen Puzzle $22.85
Buy Now

StyleCaster Shopping Newsletter Sign Up

Tags:
';
share