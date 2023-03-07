The 15 Best Gifts For Fans of The Royal Family—From Princess Diana’s Sheep Sweater to Collectible Figurines

Scroll To See More Images

The British royal family’s reach goes far beyond those who live in England. They have fans from all around the world, with so many tuning into every single thing that happens within the family. You might very well know (or be) one of those royal family enthusiasts, and if that’s the case, you’re in for a treat because we’ve rounded up a list of the best gifts for royal family fans.

From Princess Diana’s iconic sheep sweater to collectible Funko Pop! figurines, you’re bound to find a present on this list. We’ve even included books, too, like Prince Harry’s Spare and Meghan Markle’s cookbook.

It’s time to pick your player(s): Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle or the Queen’s corgis because we’ve got it all in this gift guide. Keep reading for the 15 best gifts for the die-hard royal family fan in your life.

Rowing Blazers Warm & Wonderful Men’s Sheep Sweater

Rowing Blazers recreated Princess Diana’s iconic black sheep sweater, and it looks pretty dang close to the original if you ask us.

Spare by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex

If they have yet to dive into all of the spicy stories from Prince Harry’s memoir, Spare, there’s no better gift to get them.

Funko Pop! Queen Elizabeth II with Corgi

Did you know Funko Pop! has a royal family collection? Collectors will be thrilled to receive this Queen Elizabeth II figurine that even comes with one of her famous corgis.

LEGO Architecture Buckingham Palace 21029 Landmark Building Set

A LEGO set is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to build things. They’ll feel so accomplished when they finish this 780-piece Buckingham Palace.

Princess Diana Eagles Fan Crewneck Sweatshirt

If they’re not into the sheep look, get them this cute Princess Diana sweatshirt. It features the beloved photo of her wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jacket.

Sea Samira Wool Sheep Sweater

The Samira Wool Sheep Sweater isn’t the exact one Princess Diana sported, but it’s still super adorable and royal-inspired.

Here for the Tea Royal Family Ceramic Coffee Mug

As we all know, Brits love their tea. Gift them this coffee mug that shows all of the main members of the royal family.

Funko Pop! Princess Diana

Princess Diana’s revenge dress is absolutely iconic and so is this Funko Pop! figurine of her wearing it.

Together: Our Community Cookbook by The Hubb Community Kitchen and HRH The Duchess of Sussex

Meghan Markle joined forces with the Hubb Community Kitchen to create a cookbook of 50 recipes. Coconut Chicken Curry, Caramelized Plum Upside-Down Cake and Spiced Mint Tea are just a few of the mouthwatering dishes that you can recreate on your own.

Funko Pop! Duchess of Cambridge Kate

If you’re already buying them Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana’s figurines, you might as well add to their collection with this Kate Middleton one.

Royal Trivia: Your Guide to the Modern British Royal Family by Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito

If they think they have a high royal family IQ, put them to the test with this trivia book. They’ll have a blast learning about the family through facts, anecdotes and all the juicy deets.

New English Teas Diana Princess Of Wales Tea Tin

Help them get their caffeine fix by gifting them this beautiful tin that’s packed with 40 bags of English Breakfast tea.

Funko Pop! Prince William

We swear this is the last Funko Pop! in this list. Round out their collection with Prince William. His figurine is the most expensive of the bunch, but if your giftee is a die-hard stan, why not take the plunge?

Kate and William Royal Mug

Those who ship Kate and William will be in awe of this limited-edition mug that’s inspired by the couple’s wedding at Westminster Abbey.

Kate and William Royal Mug $50.20 Buy Now

Our Glorious Queen Jigsaw Puzzle

The puzzle guru in your life will enjoy piecing together this Queen Elizabeth II one. It contains 500 pieces and depicts the Queen at several stages of her life.