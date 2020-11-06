Unique Gift Ideas That Your Foodie Friends Will Literally Drool Over

Scroll To See More Images

If you’re in the same boat as me and have a slew of foodie friends but zero culinary prowess for yourself, picking out the perfect holiday for these folks on your list can be a bit tricky. You assume that they already have all of the essentials (and probably a few essential-upgrades and accessories) like kitchen appliances and fancy pots and pans, so the goal is to get them something that’ll be both useful but also something they’ll fall in love with but probably wouldn’t have discovered for themselves.

Basically, regardless of your experience level in the kitchen, navigating the vast variety of cooking and food-focused gifts for foodies, aspiring chefs, and even Instagram-obsessed food influencers (you know, the ones who won’t let you touch your meal before capturing the perfect shot for social) can be quite the challenge—but it’s actually easier than you may think if you’re down to get a little creative. Of course, if you don’t feel like doing the research and scouring the web for hours to search for the perfect foodie gift (…and we’re guessing that’s why you’re here), we’ve done the work for you and rounded up some of the best gift ideas we’ve stumbled upon so far. You’re welcome!

The Official “Friends” Cookbook

Perfect for foodie friends who also love the iconic sitcom.

Masterclass Gordon Ramsey Cooking Class

Aspiring chefs (and even culinary masters) will love this online cooking class.

Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Toaster

This. is. genius.

Hard Seltzer Making Kit

White Claw aficionados will LOVE this DIY kit.

KitchenAid Artisan Series Mixer

This luxe mixer will change the baking game for the giftee in question and look ridiculously cute on display in their kitchen.

Whitney Cheeseboard

Because everyone needs a chic cheeseboard in their kitchen collection.

Our Place Always Pan

There’s a reason why everyone is coveting this Internet-famous pan right now.

Zormy Wine Tote Bag

Perfect for booze-infused picnics and socially-distant first dates.

Chef IQ Smart Pressure Cooker

They probably already have a regular old pressure cooker or Instant Pot, but do they have one that’s WiFi and Bluetooth-enabled? We think not.

Cravings Cookbook

Who doesn’t love Chrissy Teigen and curated comfort food dishes?