Blank Gift Tags That’ll Help You Personalize Your Present

Whether you’re trying to send a massive amount of presents out after a big event, like your wedding, or you just love giving gifts, you should always have a small supply of gift tags lying around. And we’re not talking about bright, shiny holiday tags either. Those can really only be used once per year—unless you’re a Christmas in July type of gal. The best gift tags are plain and can be used anytime. We usually don’t recommend plain things, unless it’s a plain white tee, but hear us out.

Think of these sturdy brown and white gift tags as a blank slate. You can decorate them however you want. You could dunk them in glitter, cover them in ironic stickers, buy some elegant stamps, put your doodling skills to use or go with a minimalist approach and simply write who they’re “to” and “from.” You can get super creative with these gift tags. We found three sets of tags, two are in the typical rectangular style, while the last set comes in multiple shapes, including hearts and stars. They’re normally sold in packs of 100 to 300, so you won’t have to replenish your stash anytime soon.

1. Kraft Paper Tags

Give your gifts a more homemade vibe, even if they are store-bought. These gift tags are made out of sturdy paper and they each come with frayed twine, which gives the tags an extra rustic look. Because they’re blank, you can customize them to any holiday or circumstance, from a wedding to Christmas. You will have to cut and tie off each gift tag yourself. You’ll receive 100 gift tags in a set.

2. G2PLUS Kraft Paper Tags

These smooth and thick gift tags add a personal feel to each gift you present to its recipient. The gift tags come in several different colors, including white, brown, red and black, so you can match or purposefully clash the tag with your choice of wrapping. They come pre-punched, which means all you need to do is put the jute string through the tag. You get 300 gift tags in this set.

3. 150 PCS Kraft Paper Gift Tags

Just because you’re buying gift tags doesn’t mean that they need to be rectangular. In this set, you get 50 tags shaped like stars, 50 shaped like hearts and 50 shaped like rectangles with heart cut-outs near the bottom of the tag, so you can mix it up when you’re wrapping your packages. The jute string is pre-cut at 8 in., so you don’t have to fuss with any scissors. If you don’t like this set, don’t fret, this seller also offers specific Christmas tags, thank you tags and detailed lacy heart tags.