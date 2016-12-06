StyleCaster
A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know (and You Might, Too)

A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know (and You Might, Too)

by
A Highly Personalized Gift Guide for People We Know (and You Might, Too)
Photo: Kith/Simone Leblanc/COS/Catbird/Tetra/STYLECASTER

If you’ve ever perused a gift guide for a broad-strokes category like “mom,” “dad,” or “boyfriend” and thought, ‘Uhhhh, not the one I know!’ then you’ve surely realized that putting them together is an imperfect art form. There are simply too many variables at play to find thoughtful presents that will appeal to everyone, no matter their tastes, habits, and lifestyle. For instance: just about every dude-oriented gift guide ever created suggests some kind of cologne—but if I were to give a bottle of the latest eau de whatever to my brother or dad I’d probably be met with a confused stare and a “Thank you?”

So, even if most of us are quite happy to receive an expensive candle or a cozy new scarf, inevitably, that doesn’t apply to everyone. But does that mean we shouldn’t try? Of course not.

The best kind of gifts appeal to some kind of personality quirk—something you know about your giftee that can’t be gleaned simply by looking at the most general categories they fall into (Midwestern mom, tech-y 30-something dude, etc.) Maybe they have a marathon of “Chopped” on whenever you’re around; maybe they’ve just moved in with their significant other and are tearing their hair out trying to compromise on decor.

We put our heads together to identify a few of the real-life people we know that deserve extra-personal gifts this year—and hopefully you’ll notice a friend, family member, or colleague of your own in one of our, ahem, very specific types—shop them all in the slideshow below.

The Friend Who’s Always Losing Her Keys (And Wallet, and Bag…)
The Friend Who’s Always Losing Her Keys (And Wallet, and Bag…)

Aerolito Colors 4-Pack, $79; at The O

Photo: The O
The Dude Who Gets Even More Excited About Turtleneck Season Than We Do
The Dude Who Gets Even More Excited About Turtleneck Season Than We Do

Merino Roll-Neck Jumper, $89; at COS

Photo: COS
The Sporadic Hair-Washer Who Loves a Good Shelfie
The Sporadic Hair-Washer Who Loves a Good Shelfie

Catbird x Lulu Organics Patchouli Rose Hair Powder, $10; at Catbird

Photo: Catbird
The Neighborhood Patriot
The Neighborhood Patriot

West Loop City of Neighbourhoods Toque, $38; at Tuck Shop Co.

Photo: Tuck Shop Co.
The Stylish Friend Who's Perpetually Late
The Stylish Friend Who's Perpetually Late

SPONSORED: Swatch Losange Watch, $160; at Swatch

Photo: Swatch
The One for Whom ‘Tumblr Pink’ Is More Than an Aesthetic—It’s a Lifestyle
The One for Whom ‘Tumblr Pink’ Is More Than an Aesthetic—It’s a Lifestyle

Littledrill Creative Disco Avocado, $21; at Spring

Photo: Spring
The Die-Hard Pen-and-Paper List-Maker
The Die-Hard Pen-and-Paper List-Maker

Mi Goals Get Shit Done Notebook, $5.99; at Nylon

Photo: Nylon
The Mom with a 'Food Network' Habit
The Mom with a 'Food Network' Habit

Joule, $199; at ChefSteps

Photo: ChefSteps
The Hypebeast-in-Training
The Hypebeast-in-Training

Williams Sweatpants, $130; at Kith

Photo: Kith
The Newly Cohabitating Cousin
The Newly Cohabitating Cousin

Kopeekka Tea Towel, $24; at Marimekko

Photo: Marimekko
The Aesthetically Enlightened Pothead
The Aesthetically Enlightened Pothead

Balance Pipe, $65; at Tetra

Photo: Tetra
The Very Fancy NBA Fan
The Very Fancy NBA Fan

The Elder Statesman x NBA Warriors Cashmere Sweater, $1,620; at Barneys New York

Photo: Barneys New York
The New Parent with a Sense of Humor (Mostly at the Expense of Their Kid)
The New Parent with a Sense of Humor (Mostly at the Expense of Their Kid)

Donald Robertson x Junk Food Clothing Onesie, $24; at Junk Food Clothing

Photo: Junk Food Clothing
The New-Age-y Sophisticate with a Penchant for Crystals
The New-Age-y Sophisticate with a Penchant for Crystals

Balance Geode Gift Box, $75; at Simone Leblanc

Photo: Simone Leblanc
The HBIC
The HBIC

Otherwild x Coming Soon The Future Is Female Mug, $15; at Coming Soon

Photo: Coming Soon
The Coworker Who’s Always Complaining About Their Blah Desk Decor
The Coworker Who’s Always Complaining About Their Blah Desk Decor

OK Vase Set, $19.99; at Target

Photo: Target

