Unique Gemstone Necklaces That You Can Wear Everyday

Are you looking to switch up what necklace you wear on a daily basis? If your signature silver necklace is starting to look a little tarnished and tired, you should find something shinier that brings you joy. Or maybe the gold necklace you wear daily just doesn’t embody your style anymore. Consider gemstone necklaces. A little bit more earthy but still refined, gemstone necklaces often add an unexpected pop of color to your OOTD.

We rounded up the best gemstone necklaces to help you narrow the endless field. All of our picks are pendant necklaces. They’re all on the smaller side, so if you’re looking for a giant crystal to wear around your neck, you probably won’t find it below.

One of our options is a true classic. It can mesh with just about any outfit in your closet. If you or your friend are into astrology or love your birth month, you might want to consider showing off your birth month affiliation on your neck with a necklace. Our last option is a pint-sized statement-making opal necklace, which is otherworldly. Its lustrous and varied hues are unique and will make you a trend-setter.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Kendra Scott Elisa Pendant Necklace

This black necklace from Kendra Scott might look delicate and simple, but it still makes a statement. It goes with just about every outfit and can transition from work to a formal event, so it can quickly become one of your go-tos. The pendant is made out of a black stone and surrounded by 14K-gold plated metal. This necklace is supposed to hit at the middle of the collarbone, which is a flattering spot. It comes in a branded gift box and jewelry bag.

2. Amazon Essentials Birthstone Pendant Necklace

Represent your birth month with a stylish solitaire pendant necklace. With this sterling silver necklace, you can display a round version of your birthstone in a prong-set. The necklace is flash-plated, which means it’ll display a more intense and noticeable shine. All 12 birth months are represented, from January’s garnet to December’s Swiss blue topaz. This necklace is a great gift for a friend, family member or just for you.

3. PAVOI 14K Gold Plated Opal Necklace

Opal is one of the most visually interesting gemstones on there. It has a higher water percentage than other stones, which makes it so lustrous. This hypoallergenic PAVOI necklace has a light blue opal, and it’s plated in rhodium. This necklace chain comes in yellow gold-, rose gold- and white gold-plate. It’s easier to this necklace with other necklaces in your collection to create a textured look.