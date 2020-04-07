Our Favorite Garment Racks That Give You Extra Storage Space, But Also Look Chic

Sure, garment racks serve a functional purpose of giving us a bit more closet space to hang up our clothes, but when done right, they also have the potential to double as home decor, allowing you to showcase a curated collection of your favorite pieces. However, given that clothing racks come in a vast array of different levels of quality, sizes, and overall construction, you want to make sure you take all of these factors (including your space, interior design style, and amount of clothing) into account before investing. Depending on the weight (and size) of your collection, you’ll want to make sure to opt for a rack that’s sturdy and heavy enough to support your precious wardrobe without collapsing.

There are a few main different types of clothing racks: commercial-grade (these are usually suitable for professional use and very heavy duty), double rail for additional support and stability, collapsible racks (usually designed with wheels), and mountable racks to save space in smaller spaces. There is also a huge variety of multi-functional clothing racks, including those that double as clothing dryers, those who come with a protective cover for on-the-go organization, and others that feature additional storage shelves for shoes and foldable like sweaters and t-shirts. Scroll through to check out some of the best clothing racks you can score on a budget.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. IRIS USA Metal Garment Rack with Wood Shelves

This multifunctional space-saving storage solution is more than just a garment rack. Aside from featuring a sturdy metal garment rack for hangable clothing (supports up to 22 pounds of weight), it’s also equipped with wooden shelves to store shoes, books, plants, etc. This garment rack is also designed with an angled frame that prevents it from swaying and hitting the wall.

2. Simple Houseware Standard Rod Garment Rack

If you’re looking for a no-frills clothing rack that does the job efficiently and doesn’t cost a fortune, this is the one for you. The full metal construction is ultra sturdy and the simple installation process is totally fuss-free. It also features an adjustable rod that extends from 30.5 inches to 47.25 inches.

3. WGX Design For You Industrial Pipe Clothing Rack

Looking for an option that feels a little more luxe? This gold-toned garment rack looks chic and polish and will bring out the array of colors of your hung clothing. The industrial pipe design has a vintage-inspired appeal, but also provides a strong frame to prevent collapsing and swaying as you add new pieces. It also features a bottom rack to showcase a few of your favorite pairs of shoes.