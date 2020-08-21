Silk Flower Garlands That’ll Transform Any Event

Do you know what makes any event more fun? Champagne, obviously. But that’s not what we’re thinking of. Flower garlands. These strings and vines of flowers make for great backdrops. They add a pop of color whatever you place them. Whether you form letters out of the flowers or hang them from an archway, that spot becomes a focal point. Now, actual flower garlands are expensive. But you know what’s as good as real flowers? Fake. Fake flower garlands are more durable, cost-effective and long-lasting than real ones for obvious reasons. Plus, you can repurpose them over and over again. Your hanging archway can become a wreath or a headboard accent.

We found the best garlands with flowers for you. These garlands feature peonies, roses and wisteria. Each one has silk flowers and some plastic in the vine to make sure the flowers stay put. They come in vines and individual strands, so you can get really creative with your designs. Whether you’re decorating your wedding venue or your apartment for your birthday, these garlands are versatile. Pretend you’re a contestant on The Big Flower Fight and go crazy.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Miracliy 5 Pack 41 FT Fake Rose Vine

In this set, you get five different vines. You can twist multiple strands together, like this picture shows, or string them together individually. All of those vibrant flowers are made out of silk with a plastic vine base. You can include these flowers in your birthday celebration or at your wedding. There are nine different garlands to browse, ranging from cream white peony to pink roses.

2. PARTY JOY 6.5Ft Artificial Rose Vine Silk Flower Garland

If you want your roses big, full and colorful, check out this flower garland. You get two pieces of garland per set, which equals up to six feet of rose vine. This silk rose garland is perfect for arches, benches, wreaths and table centerpieces. There are more than twenty color options, ranging from classic red to champagne yellow. The sets are durable and will last throughout your celebration.

3. 12 Pack 1 Piece 3.6 Feet Artificial Fake Wisteria Vine

This unique hanging flower garland sets itself apart from the roses. You get 12 pieces of wisteria, which you can weave together to create a beautiful garland. Each piece is a total of 3.6 feet long, so you can hang it from the ceiling, an archway or a gazebo. There are 10 different colors to choose from, including purple and white. Your guests won’t be able to tell the difference between real or fake flowers.