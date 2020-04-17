Budget-Friendly Futon Mattresses That Won’t Wreck Your Home Decor Vibe

If you’re you’re hosting friends, relatives or in-laws, it’s definitely best to have your house guests find a hotel down the street to stay in, but, as you’re probably aware, it doesn’t always work out that way (sigh). I’ve had friends ask to crash at my pad numerous times, and while there doesn’t seem to be any sort of solid terms of etiquette on this matter, I usually end up (reluctantly) allowing them to sleep in my own bed, while I toss and turn in the pursuit of a decent night’s rest on my uncomfortable couch. Fortunately, you don’t have to resort to this approach — even if you’re concerned about the dwindling funds in your less-than-ample bank account balance.

Whether you like it or not, it may not be your responsibility to ensure that your house guests feel like they’re staying at a five-star resort, but it is good manners to make sure you have the proper resources to make them feel more at home (or at least, somewhat comfortable) while they’re away. Investing in a stylish futon mattress that doubles as a cozy bed is probably going to be your best fit if you plan to have overnight visitors, and would prefer to avoid marring your home decor style. Here are some of my favorite somewhat chic futon mattresses that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. Serta RNE-3S-CC-SET Rane Collection Convertible Sofa

This perfectly sizes (not too big, not too small) futon-mattress hybrid offers a chic, tufted design that works with just about any interior design style. Aside from that, the convertible furniture piece is also ridiculously easy to assemble and is upholstered with super premium quality fabric that will hold up for years.

2. Best Choice Products Upholstered Tufted Faux Leather Convertible Couch Futon

Leather isn’t for everyone, but if you love it, you love it, whether we’re talking about your wardrobe or home decor feels. However, this sumptuous and plush design looks gorgeous in a minimalist interior design vibe and offers the ability to host guests comfortably so you don’t have to give up your bed.

3. DHP Aiden Futon Frame, Gray

This contemporary, low seating design features an ultra-sturdy design that quickly doubles as a futon and the bed. It also features a contemporary low seating design in a sturdy metal frame construction that spares your back and neck.