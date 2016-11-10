20 Best Fur Stoles to Wear All Winter Long

Usually, when it comes to cold-weather fashion, there’s no truly chic way to layer without freezing at least one body part off. And you could totally survive the winter by wrapping yourself in a huge blanket scarf so many times that you can barely breathe—or, you could invest in a fur stole.

Worn around the neck like a collar, draped over your shoulder, or in the crooks of your elbows like a shawl, a fur stole is an basically a fuzzy vest-accoutrement-combo that nearly every street style star has been reaching for since the temperature dropped. Plus, the best fur stoles are a perfect middle ground if you’re not ready to go full-on-fur-coat but want to add a luxe feel to your outfit: You can wear them atop a denim jacket, draped around the neck of a longline vest, or across your body like a mini handbag. To get you in on the trend, we found 20 fur stoles—both faux and real—to help you get in on the trend. Our favorites ahead.