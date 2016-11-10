StyleCaster
20 Best Fur Stoles to Wear All Winter Long

Lauren Caruso
by
Photo: Getty Images

Usually, when it comes to cold-weather fashion, there’s no truly chic way to layer without freezing at least one body part off. And you could totally survive the winter by wrapping yourself in a huge blanket scarf so many times that you can barely breathe—or, you could invest in a fur stole.

Worn around the neck like a collar, draped over your shoulder, or in the crooks of your elbows like a shawl, a fur stole is an basically a fuzzy vest-accoutrement-combo that nearly every street style star has been reaching for since the temperature dropped. Plus, the best fur stoles are a perfect middle ground if you’re not ready to go full-on-fur-coat but want to add a luxe feel to your outfit: You can wear them atop a denim jacket, draped around the neck of a longline vest, or across your body like a mini handbag. To get you in on the trend, we found 20 fur stoles—both faux and real—to help you get in on the trend. Our favorites ahead.

1 of 20

Zara Faux Fur Stole, $49.90; at Zara

Photo: Zara

Ann Taylor Faux Fur Stole, $79.50; at Ann Taylor

Photo: Ann Taylor

J.Crew Mariner Faux Fur Scarf, $165; at Net-a-Porter

Photo: Net-a-Porter

ASOS ASOS Oversized Faux Fur Scarf In Chocolate, $53; at ASOS

Photo: ASOS

Charlotte Simone Tri-Colour Fur Popsicle Stole, $373; at Avenue32

Photo: Avenue32

Missguided Faux Fur Stole, $25.50; at Missguided

Photo: Missguided

Saks Fifth Avenue Faux Fur Stole, $34.99; at Saks Fifth Avenue

Photo: Saks Fifth Avenue

Forever21 Faux Fur Stole in Green, $17.90; at Forever21

Photo: Forever 21

Mango Faux Fur Stole, $59.99; at Mango

Photo: Mango

Kate Spade Faux Rabbit Fur Stole, $45.19; at 6pm

Photo: 6pm

Stole My Heart Scarf in Smoke, $49.99; at Modcloth

Photo: Modcloth

Nic + Zoe Vegan Fur Collar, $108; at Nic + Zoe

Photo: Nic + Zoe

Oasis Faux Fur Stole, $45; at Oasis

Photo: Oasis

P.A.R.O.S.H. Raccoon Fur Stole, $292.14; Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Sole Society Long Faux Fur Stole, $59.95; at Sole Society

Photo: Sole Society

Sonia Rykiel Leopard Print Stole, $417.17; at Farfetch

Photo: Farfetch

Express Neutral Faux Fur Stole, $59.90; at Express

Photo: Express

Ted Baker London Faux Fur Stole, $185; at Nordstrom

Photo: Nordstrom

Tommy Hilfiger Faux Fur Wrap, $44.99; at Tommy Hilfiger

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger

Topshop Faux Fur Shawl, $60; at Topshop

Photo: Topshop

