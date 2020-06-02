Chic Full-Length Leaning Mirrors to Perfectly Capture Your #OOTD

Scroll To See More Images

Mirrors are one of the most transformative home decor pieces you can invest in—especially a full-sized leaning floor mirror that not only gives you a full view when you’re getting dressed (and makes it super easy to capture the perfect selfie, of course), but these large mirrors can also give your space a multitude of elevated optical illusions. From reflecting light from your windows to illuminate dimly-lit spaces, to subtly opening up a room by bouncing light around the space (and therefore making it look bigger in the process), oversized mirrors are definitely a worthy home upgrade that you won’t regret spending your hard-earned coin on.

Whether you’re keen on minimalism or tend to opt for eclectic statement pieces, there’s a huge variety of styles to choose from. From rustic wood framed varieties to vintage-inspired gilded models with ornamental accents, there’s a leaning mirror to suit any interior design style and any budget. Ready to give your place an instant revamp with just one chic piece? Ahead, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite full-body floor mirrors that won’t break the bank.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Upland Oaks Large Body Mirror

This oversized mirror makes a sleek statement, featuring a subtle gold-toned frame that adds a touch of sophistication to any space. It features a sturdy, stainless steel back for extra stability and durability, and it can be hung vertically or horizontally. This full-body mirror measures 65 x 21 x 2 inches.

2. Barnyard Designs Long Decorative Wall Mirror

Featuring a rustic, farmhouse-chic appeal, this full-length leaning mirror is perfect for bohemian and shabby chic interiors. The mirror features a vintage-inspired, unfinished wood frame and can lean against a wall or mounted. This mirror also comes with pre-installed mounting hooks for easy installation.

3. NeuType Full Length Mirror

This minimalist leaning mirror features a thin gold-toned frame to add a dash of ornamentation to your space. Bringing you both style and function, this durable mirror features shatter-proof glass and robust an anti-rust coating to prevent tarnishing to the bronze alloy frame.