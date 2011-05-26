A Best Friend Has Health Benefits + Signs You Need A New One

My friends have ultimately helped shape me into the person I am today. So, even though I’m supposed to be all “I’m my own person and no one can determine my happiness,” the fact is that I don’t know where I’d be without them. Yes, I probably do rely on my close friendships too much, but according to a lot of recent studies, these kind of tight bonds can result in some serious health benefits.

In the past few years, researchers have collected extensive evidence that proves our social relationships have a direct influence on our physical and mental health. Dr. Julianne Holt-Lunstad, a co-author of a recent Brigham Young University study, goes as far as corresponding low social interaction with smoking 15 cigarettes a day, saying it’s as dangerous as being an alcoholic or as harmful as never exercising. Last year, Holt-Lunstad told Forbes, “Social ties have been linked to survival since it became important for humans to work together in a variety of ways thousands of years ago.”

While the research is clear that tight bonds are an essential part of a healthy life, it’s still important to point out that not all friendships will necessarily stand the test of time. In her book Best Friends Forever: Surviving a Breakup with Your Best Friend, Dr. Irene S. Levine outlined 5 signs that your friendship may be in trouble. Read on to see if you’re on the verge of parting ways with your bestie.

Misunderstandings become more frequent.

“Your conversations used to flow seamlessly. But now, you just aren’t connecting the way you used to. It’s almost like something’s misfiring… It’s gotten to the point where you seem to be grating on each other’s nerves.”



It’s hard to make plans.

“It used to be so easy to work out your schedules. Now, whenever you try to get together, life seems to get in the way… You feel a sense of dread when you see her phone number come up on your caller ID.”

There’s been a breech of trust.

“You’re not sure why but you’re reluctant to share your successes with her…You realize you have to be more careful about what you share with her.”



Silences are getting longer.

“When you talk on the phone or get together, it’s hard to find common ground. There’s simply less and less to be said. You begin feeling that she’s on some other wavelength.”



You feel nervous and edgy when you’re together.

“You used to feel so relaxed-whether sharing intimacies over the phone, talking over coffee, or just being together saying nothing. Now your stomach is in knots each time you meet. You feel tense because you can’t be yourself and have to watch your words.”