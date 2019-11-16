StyleCaster
21 Cute Gift Ideas Perfect for All Your BFFs

Maggie Griswold
by
Photo: Cierra Miller.

Honestly, what would we do without our best friends? They’re there for us in the best of times (like when you finally get that job promotion) and the worst of times (when your ex breaks your heart for the fifth time in a year). Our pals deserve the royal treatment, which is why these best friend gift ideas are the perfect way to say thank you this holiday season. Finding the perfect gift for your best friend can be difficult. After all, you want it to be something they’ll actually use, but you also want it to be surprising, unique and fun. Best friends are worthy of the best gifts. Luckily for us all, there are so many gifts any type of best friend will love. Get ready to win the holidays this year.

I’m one of those people who loves to give gifts. I focus on what my friends are interested in throughout the year so that I make sure and give them a holiday gift that means something—and is catered to them specifically. Anyone can give you a gift card, but a real friend knows what you might actually want this holiday season. When figuring the perfect gifts for my best friends, I always think about what excites them, what annoys them and what they’re always doing. If they’re constantly talking about a subject every time I see them, I try and find a gift that goes along with that subject. Paying attention to what your best friends say is key to finding the perfect gift for them.

In case you’re a little unsure about what to gift your BFFs this season, I’ve got your back. Below, you’ll find 21 perfectly curated best friend gifts sure to please. Whether your best friends are into skincare, makeup, accessories, music—You name it—there’s something on this list that will turn you into the best gift-giver this holiday season. You might even end up treating yourself to a little something, too. I won’t blame you. Happy gifting!

STYLECASTER | Cute Gifts for Your Best Friend
Boyfriend Perfume $65
This sultry scent is perfect for winter and smells good on just about anyone. (It’s my current favorite perfume, and I get compliments all the time!)

Friends Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $49
Real friends support friends’ Friends obsessions.

We Dream in Color Sky Earrings $120
The stars have aligned to give you these cute earrings.

Carraway Boucle Fringed Scarf $48
A cozy gift is a good gift.

AMAZONITE GOLD LENA CHARM NECKLACE $143
The color of this charm necklaces is absolutely gorgeous.

Usual Wines Holiday Pack $96
Give the gift of an aesthetic (and boozy) holiday party with this holiday wine pack.

ohii Lip Jelly Gift Set Trio $20
These lip jellies are just too cute.

My Tagalongs Mini Backpack Harlow Fawn $50
This adorable backpack is sure to get lots of use.

Capri Blue Spiced Cider Jar Candle $30
A spiced cider candle is exactly the scent we all want during the holidays.

Mantraband Soul Sisters Bracelet $35
Bonus points if you get matching bracelets for you and your BFF.

Fujifilm SQ6 Instax Square Instant… $99
Monat Life of the Party Set $70
This luxe set includes five different products and black clutch ready for any holiday party.

Rifle Paper Co. Blue Floral iPhone Case $34
You can never have too many cute phone cases.

We Dream in Color Ruffle Heart Earrings $120
Heart eyes all day for these heart earrings.

Spotlite HD Ultra-Bright Makeup Mirror $100
This mirror is the perfect gift for any makeup-loving best friend.

Lele Sadoughi Leopard Silk Headband $65
Hair accessories are in right now, so help your BFF stay on trend with this cute headband.

LUCY WILLIAMS GOLD ENTWINE NECKLACE $162
Dainty jewelry is my jam right now, and this simple gold necklace makes a charming gift option.

Amour Vert Aylin Turtleneck Sweater $258
I’d never be mad about receiving a cozy sweater as a gift.

Crosley UO Exclusive Quiet Jungle… $99
Give the gift of vintage vibes.

Constellation Kit $49
This kit includes a sleep mask, pouch and Midnight Shift Overnight Facial Oil.

Paddywax Whimsey Candle $14
These candles are all perfectly scented for winter.

 

