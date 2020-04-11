Elevate Your Coffee Routine With These Cafe-Quality French Press Makers

While I most certainly have my personal preferences, when it comes to coffee, pretty much anything will do in a pinch. While I make my own coffee at home nearly every day, sometimes I feel like indulging in some java that’s, you know, a little more extra. Sure, I absolutely love an afternoon latte for a quick pick-me-up, but there’s also something undeniably indulgent about french press coffee.

Maybe it’s because I have fond memories of slipping a french press with my best friend in college over hours of conversation (now we’re limited to facetime and Zoom to get in our catch-up sessions), but there’s something that just feels far more elevated about drinking coffee made via french press than a normal cup of drip coffee. Fortunately, you don’t have to head to a pricey coffee shop to get your french press fix—there are plenty of affordable options you can get for your home. Of course, there is a bit of a learning curve when it comes to mastering the fine art of french press coffee—or, at least there was for me—but once you get the hang of it, it’ll be pretty hard to go back to your conventional coffee maker—trust me on this one.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

1. Secura French Press Coffee Maker

This sophisticated french press coffee maker not only looks chic in your kitchen (and also comes in nine different metallic colors) but it also makes a solid cup of joe. It’s made of high-quality 304-grade stainless steel, and comes with two extra screens and holds a liter (34 ounces of fluid). It’s also designed with double-wall construction to keep your coffee warm and fresh.

Missing your local coffee shop’s best barista? Invest in this professional-grade french press coffee maker instead. It’s available in three sizes: 21, 34 and 50 ounces. It’s also designed with a U-shaped spout, which allows your coffee to steep smoothly into your cup—and not drip onto your table. There’s also a spout marker on the lid, so you can easily locate the pour spot and customize your perfect cup (or two, or three). Cheers!

3. Cafe Du Chateau French Press Coffee Maker

This next-level, heat-resistant french press coffee maker features a four-level filtration system, which allows you to easily make a smooth and robust “pot” of coffee each and every time. It’s also designed with a sturdy 304-grade stainless steel body and a comes with a borosilicate glass carafe made to hold up against super-hot boiling water.