Plant Parents Will Love These Framed Art Prints

You can’t go wrong with a framed plant print. Having a plant hanging in a frame in your room adds a sense of calm and nature to any space—even when you live in a concrete jungle or there’s no live plant to be found in your apartment. People who have more than 10 plants can lean even further into their plant parent persona and add even more—non-living—plants to their walls. Just think of it as a special portrait of your succulent or ivy.

If you are looking to add a splash of color to your white walls, vibrant green plant prints are an easy way to do that. These prints are great for the lazy decorator, too. They come matted and framed already. Plus, they include everything you need to hang them up. Basically, this is the most low-maintenance wall art you could get.

We found the best framed plant wall art for you. There’s a wide variety, so you can find the art style and type of greenery you’d like to display in your home.

1. wall26 – Framed Wall Art – Tropical Plant Leaf

Display your love of all things green with this cute print. The print is 23 in. by 31 in. after it’s been matted and framed. The picture comes with a wooden frame with plastic over it, so it’ll be protected as it makes its way to you. You also get all of the hanging accessories you need to add this photo to your wall. There are more than 30 additional plant illustrations and photos to browse, if you don’t like the pictured one.

2. Hepix Green Leaves Canvas Wall Art

This light and airy painting will add a splash of color to your wall. The print, which is 13 in. by 17 in., also comes with a wooden frame and hanging accessories, so you can put it right up on your wall after taking this cute print out of the box. There are nine different leafy prints to choose from. You can either buy a print independently or get a trio of frames to cover your wall.

3. Kate and Laurel Sylvie Succulent Framed Canvas

Get up close and personal with this succulent. This vibrant print will show all of the greens, blues and purples in this portrait. It’ll get plenty of compliments from friends and family. There are sawtooth hangers attached to the back, so you won’t struggle to get this picture frame up on your wall. It’s available in 18 in. by 24 in. or 23 in. by 33 in. and comes in either a gold or a gray frame.