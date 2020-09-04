Framed Art Prints That’ll Look Chic on Your Walls

If your blank apartment walls have been taunting you, it’s time to fill them with something. Art not only shows off your aesthetic and what you’re interested in, it also makes your apartment feel more like a home. It’ll feel like a temporary place that you’re staying in if you don’t finish furnishing it—and yes, that does include your walls. You don’t need to save up for a Banksy or famous artist. There are plenty of impressive, thought-provoking, and of course, pretty art prints out there. All you need to do is pick one and buy it. If you want the most low-maintenance art print situation as possible, some art prints do come framed. That saves you the trouble of hunting for the perfect frame for your print.

We’ve done the rummaging for you and have found the best framed art prints for you. Each print has multiple options, so if you don’t like the one pictured, there are others to look at. One of our picks is an art print set, so you’ll get a total of six prints for a gallery wall or wall grid.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

1. IDEA4WALL Framed Canvas Wall Art

Showcase this abstract and minimalist painting of a sunset over an ocean in your home. The print will help you communicate what your aesthetic is in your apartment. It comes framed, and the print only comes 1.5 in. out from the wall. If you aren’t a big fan of this particular print, there are more than 25 other prints to browse. It comes in multiple sizes and frame colors, including black, natural and white.

2. Kate and Laurel Calter Framed Under Glass Modern Prints

If you’re on the hunt for more than one painting, you should check out this comprehensive set. Each of the six prints showcases a modern and abstract design. You’ve pretty much got your wall grid. You just need to hang them up with the built-in hanger at the back of the frame. The print is protected by mat and glass. If you want to see what else is out there, there are five other print sets to choose from.

3. SIGNFORD Framed Canvas Home Artwork

This gorgeous black and gold framed print will make a statement in your bedroom. The canvas is stapled to ensure it doesn’t shrink and it’s placed in a natural, black or white frame. You can look through a total of 40 prints and see which one is right for you. The moon is the star of the show in each one, but they’re all painted in different ways, so you can find one print that suits your style. It comes with a hanging accessory kit.