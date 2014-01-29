Game On: The 15 Best Football Movies Ever

Forecasters are predicting the coldest Super Bowl ever and even a chance of snow at this Sunday’s NFL showdown, but sub-freezing temperatures shouldn’t stop you from putting on your game face. When all eyes fall on the field of the Met Life stadium, America will finally see how the weather will affect Peyton Manning, and if Bruno Mars will actually be able to top Beyoncé during the half-time show.
MORE: 10 Things You Never Knew About ‘Saved by the Bell’
Whether you’re a hardcore fan or your knowledge of football is less-than-impressive, we’ve rounded up 15 football-themed movies that everyone can enjoy. From dramatic off-the-field stories to seriously laughable comedies, bundle up on the couch, stay warm, and get ready for the final showdown on Sunday.
Click through the slideshow to see 15 football movies to watch before Sunday’s Super Bowl kick off.
1. Remember The Titans (2000) covers the clash between a newly desegregated school in Virginia. Denzel Washington plays the teams head coach, who is determined to teach his players about respect and overcome issues of race.
2. Friday Night Lights (2004) based on H.G. Bissinger’s book, tells the story of the economically depressed town of Odessa, Texas and their heroic high school football team. Billy Bob Thornton plays the role of the team head coach whose rocky highs and lows match with his players.
3. We Are Marshall (2006) tells the inspiring story set in Huntington, WV. When a plane crash claims the lives of the Marshall University football team, the team’s new coach and his surviving players are forced to rebuild and keep the football program alive.
4. Based on the true-story of Vince Papale, Invincible (2006) is about a 30-year old bartender out of South Philadelphia, who overcame the odds to play for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles in 1976.
5. The Express (2008) is based on the life of college football hero, Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy.
6. Based on the true-story friendship between teammates Brian Piccolo and Gale Sayers, Brian’s Song (1971) recounts the bond established when Piccolo is diagnosed with terminal cancer.
7. Radio (2003) is the heartwarming story of a high school football coach and the developmentally challenged man he took under his wing.
8. In small-town Texas, high school football is religion and Varsity Blues (1999) shows how a team of 17-year old boys will carry the hopes of an entire community.
9. The true story of triumph, The Blind Side (2009) is the story of Baltimore Raven, Michael Oher’s rocky road to the NFL. Adopted by a wealthy family in Memphis, Tennessee, Oher defied all odds and became a top pick among NCAA recruiters.
10. Any Given Sunday (1999) is a behind the scenes look at the struggle of running a successful football team and the conflicting leadership from higher-ups behind the team.
11. Rudy (1993) is the underdog tale of an unlikely athlete who sets out to overcome the odds and make his dreams of playing football for Notre Dame come true.
12. Gridiron Gang (2006) is loosely based on the true story of the Kilpatrick Mustang's during their 1990 season. It tells the story of teenagers at a juvenile detention center, working together to gain self-esteem by playing football.
13. Adam Sandler wrote, produced, and starred in, Waterboy (1998), a classic comedy about a shy water boy turned college football player. Sandler plays Bobby Boucher; a momma’s boy with unique tackling ability.
14. Keanu Reeves stars in, The Replacements (2000). When an NFL team goes on strike, the owners are forced to bring the team back to life with only four games left in the season.
15. Little Giants (1994) is a comedy about family man, Phil Weston as he takes on the coaching duties of an elite peewee football team.